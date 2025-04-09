Watch: The Air Force of the AFU destroyed a Russian army command post

On April 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on a new successful operation conducted by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russian invaders in the Kherson region.

What is known about the new attack by the Ukrainian Air Force?

Ukrainian soldiers conducted a successful operation on April 7, 2025.

It is indicated that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only struck, but also destroyed the command post of the 81st self-propelled artillery regiment of the Russian armed forces.

It is worth noting that this happened in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Thanks to the professional skills of Ukrainian pilots, the concrete structure was completely destroyed. Losses are currently being determined, but 20-30 occupiers were destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this attack significantly undermined the ability of the Russian occupiers to conduct combat operations on this section of the front.