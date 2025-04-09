Air defense forces neutralized 40 Russian drones

During Russia's new air attack on Ukraine, air defense forces were able to destroy 32 attack drones, and another 8 enemy drones were lost in location.
Points of attention
- The air attack from Russia on April 9 was repelled by a combination of Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine emphasized unity and resolve in the face of aggression, pledging to hold the sky and strive for victory.
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on April 9
On the night of April 9, 2025 (from 8:00 p.m. on April 8), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
8 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.
