Air defense forces neutralized 40 Russian drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces neutralized 40 Russian drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on April 9
Читати українською

During Russia's new air attack on Ukraine, air defense forces were able to destroy 32 attack drones, and another 8 enemy drones were lost in location.

Points of attention

  • The air attack from Russia on April 9 was repelled by a combination of Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine emphasized unity and resolve in the face of aggression, pledging to hold the sky and strive for victory.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on April 9

On the night of April 9, 2025 (from 8:00 p.m. on April 8), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 32 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the north and east of the country.

8 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening in the Belgorod region — data from General Kavola
Kavoli described the situation in the Belgorod region
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US reacted to the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine
US Department of State
The US has made its position known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia panics over attack by over 150 drones
“Bavovna” in Russia on April 9 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?