Air defense forces neutralized 40 Russian drones

During Russia's new air attack on Ukraine, air defense forces were able to destroy 32 attack drones, and another 8 enemy drones were lost in location.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on April 9

On the night of April 9, 2025 (from 8:00 p.m. on April 8), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 32 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the north and east of the country. Share

8 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.