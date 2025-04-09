Watch: Russia panics over attack by over 150 drones

On the morning of April 9, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a massive attack by drones. The aggressor country's defense ministry claims that its air defense forces were allegedly able to destroy 158 drones over Russian regions and temporarily occupied Crimea.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 9 — what is known

As stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense:

67 UAVs allegedly shot down over the territory of Krasnodar Territory,

29 — over the Rostov region,

15 — over North Ossetia,

11 — over the Voronezh region,

10 — over Kursk,

5 — over the Belgorod region,

3 — over temporarily occupied Crimea,

2 — over the Penza region,

1 each — over the Saratov and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation and the Stavropol Territory.

In addition, it is indicated that another 7 drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov and 6 over the waters of the Black Sea.

According to representatives of the Russian authorities, in the Mozdok district, air defense forces allegedly shot down 15 drones.

Panic broke out among local residents. They also stated that the drones attacked the military airfield in Mozdok, from which MiG-31K and Tu-17s take off and bomb Ukraine.

In North Ossetia, "a regime of unmanned danger is in effect."