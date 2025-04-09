Watch: Russia panics over attack by over 150 drones
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Russia panics over attack by over 150 drones

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 9 — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of April 9, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a massive attack by drones. The aggressor country's defense ministry claims that its air defense forces were allegedly able to destroy 158 drones over Russian regions and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Residents in affected areas reported loud explosions and heightened tension as a result of the drone attacks.
  • The incident sheds light on the growing use of drones in modern warfare and the challenges they pose to traditional defense systems.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 9 — what is known

As stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense:

  • 67 UAVs allegedly shot down over the territory of Krasnodar Territory,

  • 29 — over the Rostov region,

  • 15 — over North Ossetia,

  • 11 — over the Voronezh region,

  • 10 — over Kursk,

  • 5 — over the Belgorod region,

  • 3 — over temporarily occupied Crimea,

  • 2 — over the Penza region,

  • 1 each — over the Saratov and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation and the Stavropol Territory.

In addition, it is indicated that another 7 drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov and 6 over the waters of the Black Sea.

According to representatives of the Russian authorities, in the Mozdok district, air defense forces allegedly shot down 15 drones.

Panic broke out among local residents. They also stated that the drones attacked the military airfield in Mozdok, from which MiG-31K and Tu-17s take off and bomb Ukraine.

In North Ossetia, "a regime of unmanned danger is in effect."

Residents of Taganrog, in the Rostov region, and residents of Tikhoretsk, Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krymsk, Saratov, and Engels, in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, also complained about loud explosions.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A powerful "bavovna" thundered in the Leningrad and Bryansk regions
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in the Saratov region of the RF — the management of main gas pipelines was affected
Drone attacks
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: large-scale "bavovna" occurred in Saratov and Engels, Russia
“Bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?