"Bavovna" in the Saratov region of the RF — the management of main gas pipelines was affected

A drone attacked a gas substation in the Saratov region on March 13. A loud explosion was heard.
- A drone attack on a gas pipeline management facility in the Saratov region of Russia has caused damage and a loud explosion, raising concerns about the security of Russia's gas transportation system.
- The Saratov region plays a crucial role in Russia's gas transportation network and the financing of the war effort, making it a potential target for attacks that could impact export routes.
- The attack targeted the linear production management of main gas pipelines, highlighting vulnerabilities in Russia's infrastructure and potential risks to its ability to sustain the war against Ukraine.
As a result of the UAV attack, there is damage to non-residential facilities in the Petrivsky district. The alert system is working. There are no preliminary casualties, — said the governor of the region Roman Busargin.
Judging by the video footage, the attack most likely targeted the Gazova electrical substation in the settlement of Primyssky near Petrovsk.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the Saratov Region is one of the key regions in Russia's gas transportation system.
Kovalenko recalled that the linear management of main gas pipelines in the Saratov region is part of the Russian gas transportation system and plays a role in ensuring stable transportation of natural gas, potentially supporting export routes. Russia finances the war from revenues from resource exports.
