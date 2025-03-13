"Bavovna" in the Saratov region of the RF — the management of main gas pipelines was affected

A drone attacked a gas substation in the Saratov region on March 13. A loud explosion was heard.

Drone attacks gas pipeline management in Saratov region of Russia

As a result of the UAV attack, there is damage to non-residential facilities in the Petrivsky district. The alert system is working. There are no preliminary casualties, — said the governor of the region Roman Busargin.

Judging by the video footage, the attack most likely targeted the Gazova electrical substation in the settlement of Primyssky near Petrovsk.

According to a number of media outlets, the Petriv linear production department of main gas pipelines was attacked. Share

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the Saratov Region is one of the key regions in Russia's gas transportation system.

There is also the Saratov Refinery, with a processing capacity of about 7 million tons of oil per year. It produces aviation fuel, diesel, and lubricants that supply military equipment. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the Central Development Center

Kovalenko recalled that the linear management of main gas pipelines in the Saratov region is part of the Russian gas transportation system and plays a role in ensuring stable transportation of natural gas, potentially supporting export routes. Russia finances the war from revenues from resource exports.