"Bavovna" in the Saratov region of the RF — the management of main gas pipelines was affected
Category
Events
Publication date

"Bavovna" in the Saratov region of the RF — the management of main gas pipelines was affected

Drone attacks
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A drone attacked a gas substation in the Saratov region on March 13. A loud explosion was heard.

Points of attention

  • A drone attack on a gas pipeline management facility in the Saratov region of Russia has caused damage and a loud explosion, raising concerns about the security of Russia's gas transportation system.
  • The Saratov region plays a crucial role in Russia's gas transportation network and the financing of the war effort, making it a potential target for attacks that could impact export routes.
  • The attack targeted the linear production management of main gas pipelines, highlighting vulnerabilities in Russia's infrastructure and potential risks to its ability to sustain the war against Ukraine.

Drone attacks gas pipeline management in Saratov region of Russia

As a result of the UAV attack, there is damage to non-residential facilities in the Petrivsky district. The alert system is working. There are no preliminary casualties, — said the governor of the region Roman Busargin.

Judging by the video footage, the attack most likely targeted the Gazova electrical substation in the settlement of Primyssky near Petrovsk.

According to a number of media outlets, the Petriv linear production department of main gas pipelines was attacked.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the Saratov Region is one of the key regions in Russia's gas transportation system.

There is also the Saratov Refinery, with a processing capacity of about 7 million tons of oil per year. It produces aviation fuel, diesel, and lubricants that supply military equipment.

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the Central Development Center

Kovalenko recalled that the linear management of main gas pipelines in the Saratov region is part of the Russian gas transportation system and plays a role in ensuring stable transportation of natural gas, potentially supporting export routes. Russia finances the war from revenues from resource exports.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale "cotton" in Russia. Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked refineries, chemical plants, and an airfield
Large-scale "cotton" in Russia. Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked refineries, chemical plants, and an airfield
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Large-scale "bavovna" thundered in various regions of Russia
Watch: Large-scale "bavovna" thundered in various regions of Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?