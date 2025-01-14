Large-scale "cotton" in Russia. Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked refineries, chemical plants, and an airfield

On the night of January 14, the Defense Forces carried out attacks on Russian enterprises, oil refineries (refineries), and ammunition depots, including at Engels airfield.

What is known about Ukraine's large-scale attack on Russian military facilities?

According to sources, among the affected facilities:

Aleksinsky Chemical Plant (Tula Region): a large fire broke out there after a drone strike.

Ammunition depots at Engels airfield (Saratov region): depots of aerial bombs (FABs), guided aerial bombs (CABs), and cruise missiles were hit.

Saratov Oil Refinery: a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the refinery.

As a reminder, on the night of January 14, the Russian authorities reported a massive drone attack on a number of regions of the Russian Federation. The attack resulted in large-scale fires at the refinery and the plant. It was noted that a total of 12 regions of the Russian Federation were attacked.

Ukraine confirms strike on chemical plant in Bryansk region

According to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' SBS, the Bryansk Chemical Plant produces:

gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel;

ammunition for artillery, MLRS, aviation, and Kh-59 cruise missiles;

weapons for TOS-1 "Tosochka" and the remote mining system "Zemledeliye".

The plant also carries out major repairs of the Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G MLRS.

The operation was a model of coordination between intelligence, missile forces, rocket artillery, and unmanned systems. The drones successfully distracted Russian air defenses, opening the way for missiles that accurately hit the main targets. Long-range UAVs then destroyed substations and other critical infrastructure at the plant. Share

Russian Engels airfield attacked by Ukrainian drones for the second time

According to the 14th Separate Air Defense Regiment, as a result of the strike on the territory of the "Krystal" oil depot, tanks with rare aviation fuel, which is used for Tu-160 bombers, caught fire.

It is these aircraft that Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.