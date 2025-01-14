On the night of January 14, the Defense Forces carried out attacks on Russian enterprises, oil refineries (refineries), and ammunition depots, including at Engels airfield.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces launched an attack on Russian facilities, such as oil refineries and ammunition depots, resulting in widespread fires and destruction.
- The attack hit facilities such as a chemical plant, bomb depots, and an oil refinery, causing serious consequences for Russian manufacturing enterprises.
- Ukrainian troops successfully concentrated destructive strikes aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of Russian strategic aviation, including Tu-160 bombers.
- The actions of the Ukrainian forces were an example of high coordination between intelligence, missile forces, rocket artillery, and unmanned systems, which led to the successful completion of the operation.
- According to reports, Ukrainian forces successfully struck key targets at Russian military facilities, which led to the limitation of the Russian Federation's combat capabilities.
What is known about Ukraine's large-scale attack on Russian military facilities?
According to sources, among the affected facilities:
Aleksinsky Chemical Plant (Tula Region): a large fire broke out there after a drone strike.
Ammunition depots at Engels airfield (Saratov region): depots of aerial bombs (FABs), guided aerial bombs (CABs), and cruise missiles were hit.
Saratov Oil Refinery: a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the refinery.
As a reminder, on the night of January 14, the Russian authorities reported a massive drone attack on a number of regions of the Russian Federation. The attack resulted in large-scale fires at the refinery and the plant. It was noted that a total of 12 regions of the Russian Federation were attacked.
Ukraine confirms strike on chemical plant in Bryansk region
According to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' SBS, the Bryansk Chemical Plant produces:
gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel;
ammunition for artillery, MLRS, aviation, and Kh-59 cruise missiles;
weapons for TOS-1 "Tosochka" and the remote mining system "Zemledeliye".
The plant also carries out major repairs of the Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G MLRS.
Russian Engels airfield attacked by Ukrainian drones for the second time
According to the 14th Separate Air Defense Regiment, as a result of the strike on the territory of the "Krystal" oil depot, tanks with rare aviation fuel, which is used for Tu-160 bombers, caught fire.
It is these aircraft that Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military noted that a several-day operation aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of Russian strategic aviation has been successfully completed.
