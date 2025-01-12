Oil depot in Engels, Russia burns for fifth day in a row after drone attack

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked an oil depot in Engels, Russia, on the night of January 8. The fire that followed the attack has been burning for five days.

What is known about the fire in Engels?

According to Russian media, the fire at the oil depot, which began after a drone strike, has been going on for five days. A state of emergency has been declared in the city due to the incident.

According to preliminary data, two employees of the Ministry of Emergencies died while extinguishing the fire, and another rescuer was hospitalized.

The regional governor reported that the area of the fire and the amount of smoke are gradually decreasing.

Engels-2 airfield: what is known

Engels-2 airfield is located near the city of Engels in Saratov Oblast, approximately 700 km from Ukraine. This airfield is one of the largest air bases in Russia, home to strategic bombers, including the Tu-95MS and Tu-160.

Engels-2 airbase has repeatedly been the target of attacks from Ukraine. In particular, on December 5, 2022, two Tu-95MS were damaged during explosions. According to the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out by Ukrainian Tu-141 "Stryzh" drones loaded with explosives.

Explosions were heard in Engels, Saratov Oblast, on the night of January 8. Ukrainian units struck the "Kombinat Kristal" oil depot in Saratov Oblast, where petroleum products were stored.

The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.