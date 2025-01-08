The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Engels on January 8. This facility provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit oil depot in Engels

Ukrainian units struck the "Krystal Plant" oil depot in the Saratov region, where petroleum products were stored.

The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.

The strike was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.

The destruction of the oil depot creates serious logistical difficulties for the enemy's strategic aviation and significantly limits its ability to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian objects, the General Staff said in a statement.

Cotton” in Engels — what is known so far

Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin confirmed drone attacks on the cities of Saratov and Engels. He said an industrial facility was damaged.

Analysis of photos and video footage confirmed that an oil storage facility belonging to an air base is on fire in Engels. This information is also confirmed by photos published by the governor.

According to Russian media, there were 5-12 "strong explosions" heard by local residents. It was later clarified that the number of explosions could have reached 40.