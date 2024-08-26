Drones hit the Russian military airfield "Engels" — video

Drones attacked the cities of Saratov and Engels in the Russian Federation. The Engels-2 military airfield is located there, where Tu-160 and Tu-95 MS bombers are based.

What is known about "cotton" in the Russian Federation

The governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, said that the tallest building in Saratov, the 38th floor, was damaged after the UAV attack.

According to him, "debris" allegedly fell on a house in the "Volga sky" residential complex. The website of the residential complex states that it is not only the tallest building in the city, but also "the tallest building in the Volga region (height 128.6 m)".

In Engels, debris from the drone also hit a house in Engels City 4 residential complex.

According to rosZMI, the Engels-2 military airfield is 4 kilometers and 9 minutes away from this complex.

The residents of Engels heard the sounds of shooting in the morning. Possible damage to the airfield was not reported.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that during the night the air defense system allegedly shot down 20 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs.

It is reported that 9 drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Saratov region, 3 over the territory of the Kursk region, 2 each over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula regions, as well as one each over the territories of the Oryol and Ryazan regions.

What is known about the previous strike on airfields of the Russian Federation

On the morning of April 5, the Russians announced a drone attack of more than 50 drones on several regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions rang out in Engels, where there is an airfield, in Kursk, Morozovsk and Yeisk.

According to the sources, as a result of the drone attack, at least three Tu-95MS strategic bombers at the Engels-2 airfield were probably seriously damaged. Seven occupiers died there, among them may be bomber pilots.

Another object of attack was the military airfield in the city of Yeisk. As a result of strikes by Ukrainian drones, at least four occupiers were destroyed there and two enemy Su-25s were completely burned up.