Strike on the Russian airfield Marinivka. Satellite images of the consequences appeared on the network
Strike on the Russian airfield Marinivka. Satellite images of the consequences appeared on the network

airfield Marynivka
Source:  online.ua

On August 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked from the air warehouses with guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marynivka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia. Photos of the consequences of successful "cotton" have already been made public by OSINT researcher M.T. Anderson.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful strike on the Russian airfield Marinivka, targeting hangars, aircraft, and warehouses with aviation materials.
  • Satellite images have been released showing the destruction caused by the strike, highlighting the significant impact on Russian air superiority and aviation capabilities.
  • Local residents describe the aftermath of the attack as resembling scenes from an apocalypse movie, with explosions and black smoke engulfing the airfield.
  • The precision targeting of airfields threatening Ukraine is emphasized as a strategic move to reduce Russian aviation capabilities.
  • The strike on the airfield Marinivka is reported to have disrupted the enemy's operations and limited their ability to attack Ukraine from the air.

Satellite photos of the airfield Marynivka destroyed by the strike of the Armed Forces are already available online

A significant number of Russian bombers — 14 Su-24 and 15 Su-34 — were based on it.

Satellite images of the airfield "Marinivka" in the Volgograd region after the night attack of the SBU and SSO appeared on the network.

Still analyzing, but out of public interest shared what I believe to be the areas that came under fire. Once again less about gliders. A large amount of destruction around the hangars and to the north of them, — wrote Osinter.

In the photo you can see that several hangars, and with them, probably airplanes, were destroyed. It's the same with warehouses: now they simply don't exist.

What is known about the consequences of "cotton" at the airfield Marinivka

According to the sources, the enemy is actively using Marinivka for bombing the front line in Ukraine.

Local residents are now complaining that their military airfield "looks like footage from an apocalypse movie" after the drone attack.

The so-called "SVO" is going so well according to the plan that the local residents listened all night and morning to how warehouses with aviation KABs, ammunition and fuel and lubricants were exploding, sources said.

It is reported that columns of black smoke are rising over the territory of the airfield and a powerful detonation is heard.

"The defense forces work with surgical precision on the airfields from which the enemy attacks Ukraine. Each such implementation reduces the superiority of the Russians in the air and significantly limits their aviation capabilities," informed sources said.

