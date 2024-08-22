Strike on the Russian airfield Marinivka. Satellite images of the consequences appeared on the network

On August 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked from the air warehouses with guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marynivka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia. Photos of the consequences of successful "cotton" have already been made public by OSINT researcher M.T. Anderson.

Satellite photos of the airfield Marynivka destroyed by the strike of the Armed Forces are already available online

A significant number of Russian bombers — 14 Su-24 and 15 Su-34 — were based on it.

Satellite images of the airfield "Marinivka" in the Volgograd region after the night attack of the SBU and SSO appeared on the network.

A large amount of destruction around the hangars and to the north of them, — wrote Osinter.

... and the 'AFTER' image (30cm from 22 Aug 2024 07:58 UTC)



Still analyzing but given the interest, I shared what I thought were the areas that got hit



In the photo you can see that several hangars, and with them, probably airplanes, were destroyed. It's the same with warehouses: now they simply don't exist.

What is known about the consequences of "cotton" at the airfield Marinivka

According to the sources, the enemy is actively using Marinivka for bombing the front line in Ukraine.

Local residents are now complaining that their military airfield "looks like footage from an apocalypse movie" after the drone attack.

The so-called "SVO" is going so well according to the plan that the local residents listened all night and morning to how warehouses with aviation KABs, ammunition and fuel and lubricants were exploding, sources said.

It is reported that columns of black smoke are rising over the territory of the airfield and a powerful detonation is heard.