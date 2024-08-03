"Bavovna" thunders in Russia after a massive drone attack — video

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, dozens of drones attacked the aggressor country at night - fires are raging in a number of regions and at important enemy facilities.

"Bavovna" in Russia on August 3 — the first details

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at least 75 drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation at night. Share

In addition, they traditionally lied that all air targets were destroyed, ignoring the fact that large-scale fires were raging in several different regions.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assures that 36 aircraft-type UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over Rostov, 8 over Kursk, 9 over Belgorod, 17 over Orlovsk, 2 over Ryazan regions, one UAV each over Voronezh region, Sea of Azov and Krasnodar region,

However, according to Rostov Region Governor Vasyl Golubev, 55 drones attacked the region.

Andriy Klychkov, a protégé of the Kremlin in the Oryol region, reported that 3 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed with the help of EW and air defense forces.

Moreover, it is noted that as a result of these actions, 2 drones hit a residential building in one of the districts of the city. Share

Interestingly, the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continue to claim that there are almost no hits, victims and victims, despite the fact that dozens of videos of large-scale fires in various regions of Russia are circulating on the Internet.

Important military facilities are burning in Russia

Thus, the opposition Russian Telegram channels report that an attack was made on the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region.

In addition, there was information that an ammunition depot or a fuel tank could be on fire there.

Also, as a result of a drone attack in the Rostov region, a plant that supplied oil products to the Russian army caught fire.

Local residents publish photos that show a thick column of smoke over the "Atlas" FDKU in the Kamian district.