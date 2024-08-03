"Bavovna" thunders in Russia after a massive drone attack — video

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, dozens of drones attacked the aggressor country at night - fires are raging in a number of regions and at important enemy facilities.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation lies that their anti-aircraft defense shot down all enemy targets.
- In the Rostov region, an airfield, a plant and other important facilities that supplied oil products and ammunition to the Russian army caught fire.
- The local population has been sharing pictures and videos of large-scale fires, while official sources have tried to deny the effects of the attack.
"Bavovna" in Russia on August 3 — the first details
In addition, they traditionally lied that all air targets were destroyed, ignoring the fact that large-scale fires were raging in several different regions.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assures that 36 aircraft-type UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over Rostov, 8 over Kursk, 9 over Belgorod, 17 over Orlovsk, 2 over Ryazan regions, one UAV each over Voronezh region, Sea of Azov and Krasnodar region,
However, according to Rostov Region Governor Vasyl Golubev, 55 drones attacked the region.
Andriy Klychkov, a protégé of the Kremlin in the Oryol region, reported that 3 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed with the help of EW and air defense forces.
Interestingly, the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continue to claim that there are almost no hits, victims and victims, despite the fact that dozens of videos of large-scale fires in various regions of Russia are circulating on the Internet.
Important military facilities are burning in Russia
Thus, the opposition Russian Telegram channels report that an attack was made on the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region.
In addition, there was information that an ammunition depot or a fuel tank could be on fire there.
Also, as a result of a drone attack in the Rostov region, a plant that supplied oil products to the Russian army caught fire.
Local residents publish photos that show a thick column of smoke over the "Atlas" FDKU in the Kamian district.
