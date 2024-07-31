Attack of Russian drones on Ukraine. Houses were damaged and there was a fire in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, damage to 13 private homes in four districts was recorded due to a mass attack by Russian drones. A fire also broke out as a result of the attack.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv region

As noted, as a result of the fall of the debris of an enemy drone in the Brovary district, a private residential building was destroyed and subsequently burned.

Rescuers noted that the fire was extinguished at 4:14 a.m. on an area of 60 square meters.

There were no casualties or injuries. 8 rescuers and 2 units of fire-rescue equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, later reported that as of 9:30 a.m. there is already information about the damage to 13 private houses in four districts of the Kyiv region.

Facades, roofs were damaged by debris, windows were broken. In one of these buildings, rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire.

Operational groups continue to fix and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. Most of the UAV wreckage falls are recorded outside of populated areas. Hitting residential and critical infrastructure objects was not allowed. There are no victims among the population. Share

The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024

On July 31, the Russian Federation sent dozens of drones to the capital. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July.

According to the number of UAVs used, it became the most massive for the capital in 2024.

As the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk reported, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Kherson region and 89 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions.

Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack: of all 89 Shahed-131/136 drones detected by the Air Force's radar units, all 89 were shot down.