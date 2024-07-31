Attack of Russian drones on Ukraine. Houses were damaged and there was a fire in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, damage to 13 private homes in four districts was recorded due to a mass attack by Russian drones. A fire also broke out as a result of the attack.
Points of attention
- According to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, drone debris damaged the facades, roofs and windows of buildings, but no victims were found among the population.
- The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024, directing dozens of drones to the capital.
- Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all 89 drones of the Shahed type and the Kh-59 guided air missile, which the enemy used to attack Kyiv and the Mykolaiv region.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv region
As noted, as a result of the fall of the debris of an enemy drone in the Brovary district, a private residential building was destroyed and subsequently burned.
Rescuers noted that the fire was extinguished at 4:14 a.m. on an area of 60 square meters.
There were no casualties or injuries. 8 rescuers and 2 units of fire-rescue equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.
The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, later reported that as of 9:30 a.m. there is already information about the damage to 13 private houses in four districts of the Kyiv region.
Facades, roofs were damaged by debris, windows were broken. In one of these buildings, rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire.
The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024
On July 31, the Russian Federation sent dozens of drones to the capital. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July.
According to the number of UAVs used, it became the most massive for the capital in 2024.
As the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk reported, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Kherson region and 89 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions.
Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack: of all 89 Shahed-131/136 drones detected by the Air Force's radar units, all 89 were shot down.
The Kh-59 guided air missile, which the enemy was using to attack the Mykolaiv region, was also shot down.
