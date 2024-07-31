The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024

On July 31, Russian troops carried out one of the most massive drone attacks in Ukraine during the entire war. The main target of the enemy was Kyiv.

What is known about the mass attack by Russian drones on Kyiv

As noted, the Russian Federation directed dozens of drones to the capital. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July.

According to the number of UAVs used, it became the most massive for the capital in 2024.

Enemy drones entered Kyiv in waves and from almost all possible directions. More than three dozen drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the airspace of the capital and on the approaches. The type of UAV and the exact number will be published in the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the operational summary, as of 06:18 in Kyiv, there were no casualties or damage. The data is preliminary, the information is being clarified.

The air alarm in the capital lasted more than 7 hours, namely 7 hours and 14 minutes. It should be noted that the longest alarm during the entire period of the war was recorded on May 27, 2022. Then it lasted 7 hours and 55 minutes, says KMVA.

Russia tried to attack Kyiv and the region with about 40 drones

As KMVA later reported, during the morning, second wave of drone strikes, enemy drones continued to attack Kyiv in waves from certain directions. But not a single drone reached its goal.

Several more enemy attack drones were hit by air defense forces and means. In general, during these two waves, more than four dozen enemy UAVs were shot down in the airspace of Kyiv and on the approaches to the capital. Exact numbers will be provided by the Air Force, the message says.

In the city at this moment, there are no casualties or destruction.