Russian soldiers attacked a queue near a store in Kherson with a drone — there are wounded

On the afternoon of July 26, five people were injured by Russian shelling in Kherson. The occupiers attacked Kherson residents from a drone when they were near the store.

This is reported by Kherson OVA.

The OVA said that the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the Kherson people who were near the store.

Men aged 64, 66, 55, 63, and a 66-year-old woman received explosive injuries and wounds. All the victims of the "emergency" brigade were taken to medical institutions in a moderate condition. They receive the necessary medical assistance. Share

Shelling of Kherson by the Russian army: what is known

Russian troops are constantly shelling Kherson from drones. Civilians, as well as medical teams, rescuers, and policemen, are under attack.

Enemies also strike with other types of weapons. For example, on the night of July 24, the Russians shelled one of the districts of Kherson, an elderly woman died.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko.

According to his data, the Russian army shelled the Dnipro district of the city at night. A woman born in 1947 died as a result of the attack. Rescuers unblocked the body from under the rubble.

In addition, on July 2, the invaders attacked Kherson. As a result of the attack, eight people were injured and one woman died.