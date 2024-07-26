Russian soldiers attacked a queue near a store in Kherson with a drone — there are wounded
Ukraine
Russian soldiers attacked a queue near a store in Kherson with a drone — there are wounded

Kherson OVA
Russian drone attack
On the afternoon of July 26, five people were injured by Russian shelling in Kherson. The occupiers attacked Kherson residents from a drone when they were near the store.

  • Five people were injured in Kherson due to a Russian drone attack near a store, with victims receiving moderate injuries and medical assistance.
  • The Russian army is systematically bombarding Kherson with drones, targeting civilians, medical teams, rescuers, and police officers.
  • Recent incidents in Kherson, including the deaths of civilians and injuries to medical teams, highlight the urgent need for security measures to protect residents from Russian aggression.
  • The continuous shelling by Russian troops in Kherson raises serious concerns and requires close attention to ensure the safety of civilians in the region.
  • The attacks on Kherson by Russian forces, including the use of drones and other weapons, have resulted in casualties, underscoring the volatile situation in the city that demands immediate intervention.

In Kherson, 5 citizens were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack

In Kherson, five people were injured as a result of an attack by a Russian drone.

This is reported by Kherson OVA.

The OVA said that the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the Kherson people who were near the store.

Men aged 64, 66, 55, 63, and a 66-year-old woman received explosive injuries and wounds. All the victims of the "emergency" brigade were taken to medical institutions in a moderate condition. They receive the necessary medical assistance.

Shelling of Kherson by the Russian army: what is known

Russian troops are constantly shelling Kherson from drones. Civilians, as well as medical teams, rescuers, and policemen, are under attack.

Enemies also strike with other types of weapons. For example, on the night of July 24, the Russians shelled one of the districts of Kherson, an elderly woman died.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko.

According to his data, the Russian army shelled the Dnipro district of the city at night. A woman born in 1947 died as a result of the attack. Rescuers unblocked the body from under the rubble.

In addition, on July 2, the invaders attacked Kherson. As a result of the attack, eight people were injured and one woman died.

