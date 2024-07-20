Russian soldiers shelled the Kherson region. Two women died, more than 10 people were injured

Two women were killed in Kherson region due to Russian shelling. Another 15 people were injured.
- Russian soldiers shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of two women and more than 10 wounded.
- Dozens of civilian buildings were damaged and medical workers were injured as a result of the attack with the Grad anti-aircraft missile system.
- According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the consequences of the mass shelling of Bilozerka are very serious, and the information about the victims is being clarified.
As noted, on July 20, the Russians twice launched a massive attack on Bilozerka from multiple rocket launchers, firing almost 40 shells at residential areas.
12 people aged from 39 to 80 were injured, including a medical worker. Two women aged 54 and 72 died.
Also, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, a 59-year-old man was injured due to an attack by an enemy drone — he had a shrapnel wound to his forearm and chest.
When a medical team arrived at the man, the Russian occupiers dropped explosives on them from a drone. The paramedic and the driver were injured, both with explosive and craniocerebral injuries.
