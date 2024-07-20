Russian soldiers shelled the Kherson region. Two women died, more than 10 people were injured

Two women were killed in Kherson region due to Russian shelling. Another 15 people were injured.

The Russian army once again attacked the Kherson region

As noted, on July 20, the Russians twice launched a massive attack on Bilozerka from multiple rocket launchers, firing almost 40 shells at residential areas.

12 people aged from 39 to 80 were injured, including a medical worker. Two women aged 54 and 72 died.

Also, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, a 59-year-old man was injured due to an attack by an enemy drone — he had a shrapnel wound to his forearm and chest.

When a medical team arrived at the man, the Russian occupiers dropped explosives on them from a drone. The paramedic and the driver were injured, both with explosive and craniocerebral injuries.

The Russian army shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region

On July 18 and 19, the occupation army of the Russian Federation shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, firing about forty shells.

The occupiers hit Bilozerka with Grad anti-aircraft guns, firing about forty shells. As a result, six dozen civilian buildings were damaged. Share

As noted, two dead are known. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble. There are also wounded, including medical workers. Information about the victims is being clarified.