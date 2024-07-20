Russian soldiers shelled the Kherson region. Two women died, more than 10 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian soldiers shelled the Kherson region. Two women died, more than 10 people were injured

National Police of Ukraine
Russian soldiers shelled the Kherson region. Two women died, more than 10 people were injured
Читати українською

Two women were killed in Kherson region due to Russian shelling. Another 15 people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian soldiers shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of two women and more than 10 wounded.
  • Dozens of civilian buildings were damaged and medical workers were injured as a result of the attack with the Grad anti-aircraft missile system.
  • According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the consequences of the mass shelling of Bilozerka are very serious, and the information about the victims is being clarified.

The Russian army once again attacked the Kherson region

As noted, on July 20, the Russians twice launched a massive attack on Bilozerka from multiple rocket launchers, firing almost 40 shells at residential areas.

12 people aged from 39 to 80 were injured, including a medical worker. Two women aged 54 and 72 died.

Also, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, a 59-year-old man was injured due to an attack by an enemy drone — he had a shrapnel wound to his forearm and chest.

When a medical team arrived at the man, the Russian occupiers dropped explosives on them from a drone. The paramedic and the driver were injured, both with explosive and craniocerebral injuries.

The Russian army shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region

On July 18 and 19, the occupation army of the Russian Federation shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, firing about forty shells.

The occupiers hit Bilozerka with Grad anti-aircraft guns, firing about forty shells. As a result, six dozen civilian buildings were damaged.

As noted, two dead are known. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble. There are also wounded, including medical workers. Information about the victims is being clarified.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, 11 people were injured as a result of the mass shelling of Bilozerka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's army attacks gas repair workers in Kherson region, one injured
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians strike Kherson region with drone, 74 year old man killed
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russians strike Kherson region with drone, 74 year old man killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Bilozerka village in Kherson region, two killed
Kherson OVA
Kherson region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?