Russians strike Kherson region with drone, 74 year old man killed

On July 18, Russian troops killed a 74-year-old resident of the village of Oleksandrivka in the Kherson region with a drone

The Russians continue to kill civilians in the Kherson region

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA, reported that the Russians killed an elderly resident of Oleksandrivka with a drone. A 74-year-old man received life-threatening injuries due to an attack by an enemy drone.

Prokudin also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, five people died

On July 13, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shevchenkivka, Ukrainka, Priozerne, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Tomarine, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Chornobayivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Tyaginka, Mykilske, Vysoke, Poniativka, Veletenske came under fire. , Blagovishchensk and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, five people died, and nine others were injured, including one child.