Russia strikes civil car in Kherson region, two injured

On the morning of July 15, in the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a car with a drone and struck a residential building. Two people were injured.

The enemy attacked a civilian car in Kizomys from a drone. A 71-year-old local resident was seriously injured. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a head injury.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) reported about it.

In the village of Sadove, Russians attacked a residential building, a 70-year-old woman received an explosive injury and a leg injury. Share

In the Kherson region, eight people were injured as a result of Russian shelling on July 14, the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.

According to him, Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Darivka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Chornobaivka, Beryslav, Tyagynka, Novovorontsovka, Chevonyy Mayak, Kostyrka, Zmiivka, Lvove , Mykhailivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

The Russian military targeted a medical facility, an administrative building, an agricultural enterprise, a high-rise building, and 22 private houses. A gas pipeline, an economic building and private cars were damaged. Eight people were injured due to Russian aggression. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of Kherson RMA

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, 5 people died

On Julyfive13, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shevchenkivka, Ukrainka, Pryozerne, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Tomarine, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Tyagynka, Mykilske, Vysoke, Poniativka, Veletenske Blagovishchensk and the city of Kherson came under Russian fire.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, and nine others were injured, including one child.