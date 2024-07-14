Five civilians died in the Kherson region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

Last day, more than 20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and airstrikes. As a result of shelling, 9 civilians were injured, five people were injured.

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, 5 people died

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson OVA, reported this.

On July 13, Mykhailivka, Kizomys, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shevchenkivka, Ukrainka, Priozerne, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Tomarine, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Chornobayivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Tyaginka, Mykilske, Vysoke, Poniativka, Veletenske came under fire. , Blagovishchensk and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, including the Point of Invincibility, educational institutions, a medical facility, administrative buildings, and a gas pipeline; in residential quarters of populated areas of the region, including 2 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. An economic structure, garages and private cars were damaged. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

As a result of Russian aggression, 5 people died, 9 others were injured, including 1 child.

The Russian army attacked the Ukrzaliznytsia facility in the Kharkiv region

On July 13, the Russian occupiers struck a double blow at railway facilities and rolling stock in the village of Budy in the Kharkiv region. Two people died, 23 were injured.

As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, five railway workers were injured:

driver,

head of the station,

on duty at the station,

senior journeyman,

train assembler.

Three railway workers with shrapnel wounds and concussion were hospitalized, two more received medical assistance on the spot. The wagons were hit, the fires that arose due to the enemy strike were quickly contained.

The head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported that two people were killed during the attack. Among them is Artem Kostyria, the head of the Kharkiv District Department of State Emergency Services in the Kharkiv region.

He emphasized that the enemy purposefully struck two times with an interval of half an hour, when all specialized services were already in place.