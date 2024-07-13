The Russian army shelled Nikopolshchyna with artillery — there are wounded

On July 13, the Russian occupying army again attacked Nikopolshchyna of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery systems. Three civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops shelled Nikopolshchyna

In Nikopol, a 51-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling. Two more victims — 31 and 56 years old — are in the Pokrovsk community, they will be treated on an outpatient basis. Share

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

The attack also damaged high-rise buildings and private houses, commercial buildings, as well as industrial and communal enterprises, a religious institution, a lyceum, and cars. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region, two women were killed

On July 13, Russian troops attacked Pryozerne in the Kherson district and the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and injuries.

During the attack of the Russian Federation, one of the shells hit the yard of a residential building. As a result, a 72-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries.

In addition, two more people were injured in the shelling. A 41-year-old man has blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as leg injuries. A 58-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her shoulder, chest and abdomen. The victims were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity, according to the message of the head of Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Later, it became known about another person killed as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Priozerne.