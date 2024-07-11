Russia strikes Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, two wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
On July 11, the occupation army of Russia struck kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district and became aware of the wounded.

Points of attention

  • As a result of the Russian strike, two civilians were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district.
  • Also, the occupying forces caused material damage in the form of damaged houses, cars and infrastructure with drone strikes.
  • The injured are being treated on an outpatient basis, and one man's condition is serious in the hospital.

Two people were injured after Russian strike on Nikopol

Two people were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region after being hit by a Russian kamikaze drone. The head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, reported on Telegram on July 11.

A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds.

According to him, the injured will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, as a result of the shelling, private houses, farm buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged.

The Russian army hit an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region with glide bombs

On the morning of July 11, Russian invaders bombed the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Glushkivka, Kharkiv region. Four people were injured.

Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise.

July 11, 06:10. Hlushkivka village of Kurylivka community in Kupiansk district, the territory of the agricultural enterprise. [Russia launched] a glide bomb on this facility. Four men aged 43, 43, 44, and 63 were injured, one in serious condition.

According to the head of the RMA, three people are in the hospital, and one man refused hospitalisation.

