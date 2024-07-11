Russia strikes Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, two wounded

On July 11, the occupation army of Russia struck kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district and became aware of the wounded.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian strike, two civilians were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district.
- Also, the occupying forces caused material damage in the form of damaged houses, cars and infrastructure with drone strikes.
- The injured are being treated on an outpatient basis, and one man's condition is serious in the hospital.
Two people were injured after Russian strike on Nikopol
Two people were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region after being hit by a Russian kamikaze drone. The head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, reported on Telegram on July 11.
According to him, the injured will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Also, as a result of the shelling, private houses, farm buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged.
The Russian army hit an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region with glide bombs
On the morning of July 11, Russian invaders bombed the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Glushkivka, Kharkiv region. Four people were injured.
Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise.
According to the head of the RMA, three people are in the hospital, and one man refused hospitalisation.
