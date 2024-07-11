Russia strikes Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, two wounded

On July 11, the occupation army of Russia struck kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district and became aware of the wounded.

Two people were injured after Russian strike on Nikopol

Two people were injured in the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region after being hit by a Russian kamikaze drone. The head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, reported on Telegram on July 11.

A 65-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds. Serhii Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA

According to him, the injured will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, as a result of the shelling, private houses, farm buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged.

The Russian army hit an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region with glide bombs

On the morning of July 11, Russian invaders bombed the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Glushkivka, Kharkiv region. Four people were injured.

Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise.

July 11, 06:10. Hlushkivka village of Kurylivka community in Kupiansk district, the territory of the agricultural enterprise. [Russia launched] a glide bomb on this facility. Four men aged 43, 43, 44, and 63 were injured, one in serious condition. Oleg Syniegubov Head of Kharkiv RMA

According to the head of the RMA, three people are in the hospital, and one man refused hospitalisation.