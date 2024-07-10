Russia strikes civil object in Voznesensk of Mykolaiv region, injured are reported

On the afternoon of July 10, the Russian occupation army attacked Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region. As a result of the shelling, civilians were injured, their number is being specified.

Russia struck Voznesensk with a missile

Vitali Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA , reported on the attack by the occupiers.

In the middle of the day, the Russians hit a civilian object in the city of Voznesensk. There are wounded," he wrote, promising to make the details public later. Vitali Kim Head of the Mykolaiv RMA

At 14:33, an air alert was announced in the region. At 3:05 p.m., the Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the Mykolaiv region.

In turn, the Telegram channel "Nikolaevskyy Vanek" wrote that a guided air missile was flying toward Voznesensk.

The news is updated...

The occupiers hit the Mykolaiv region with ballistics

On the night of July 9, Russian troops hit an agricultural enterprise with a ballistic missile in the Mykolaiv region, as a result of which workers were injured

It is noted that the occupiers struck the Bashtan district at 00:13. As a result of enemy shelling, the working equipment of an agricultural enterprise and two private cars were damaged.

According to RMA, employees of the enterprise — men aged 27 and 38 — received shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalised, and their condition was assessed as moderate.

Also, on the evening of July 8, a dry grass fire broke out in the Bashtan district due to the falling debris of a downed surveillance UAV, which was promptly extinguished.