Russia launched missile attack on Mykolaiv region

On Monday, 27 May, three civilians were killed and six injured, including three minors, as a result of Russian shelling of Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region.

Yesterday, May 27, at 2:00 p.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on civilian objects in the city of Snihurivka.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a coffee shop, a car shop and a tire repair shop, which was promptly extinguished. The self-service car wash and six cars were damaged by the blast wave.

Three people died, six were injured, including three minors. Two of the wounded are in intensive care, their condition is stable, one of the wounded is in a satisfactory condition, three were treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, during the day yesterday and today, at 05:43, the Russians shelled the water area of the Ochakiv community with artillery. There are no casualties.

On May 27, around 2 p.m., Russian terrorists fired rockets at Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region. The Russian army took aim at a car wash — a fire broke out, people died.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.

According to rescuers, as a result of a rocket attack on Snihurivka, a fire broke out in a coffee shop, a car shop and a tire repair shop, and a self-service car wash was damaged by the blast wave. The fire on an area of 300 square meters was extinguished.

Currently, five victims are known. Two of them are a 17-year-old girl and a boy. During the analysis of the debris, the bodies of two dead people were found.

Work at the site of the shelling continues.

0 2:15 p.m., the head of the Mykolayiv region military administration (RMA), Vitaly Kim, reported about the Russian attack on Snihurivka.