Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles, three injured
Ukraine
Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Missile
Читати українською

On May 15, the Russian army carried out another missile attack on Mykolaiv. At 12:50 p.m., three wounded people were reported.

Russia attacked Mykolaiv with missiles

Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv on May 15 at 11:36. The air alert was announced in the region at 11:32 a.m. due to the threat of using ballistic weapons from the east.

Mykolaiv RMA reported two hits in the regional centre.

As a result of the shelling, three victims are currently known. The condition is moderate in all.

Vitaly Kim

Vitaly Kim

Head of the Mykolaiv RMA

The Russian attack on Mykolaiv on May 15: what is known

Before that, at 11:33, the Air Force reported the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south.

A few minutes later, explosions were heard in the regional centre, which the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, confirmed.

At 11:46, the head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitali Kim, reported two hits due to the Russian attack.

Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv

On March 27, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic weapons.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, announced this.

Currently, six are known to be injured, one is in serious condition.

It was not reported whether there was destruction in the city or region.

