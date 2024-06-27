Downed Russian missile debris caused road accident in Mykolaiv region, two injured

On June 27, during the repulse of a Russian missile attack, debris fell on the highway in the Mykolaiv region. There are victims.
Points of attention
- During the repulse of a Russian missile attack in the Mykolaiv region, a road accident occurred due to debris falling on the road.
- Russian troops massively shelled the territory of Ukraine on the night of June 27, using drones and missiles.
- As a result of the anti-aircraft battle over the Mykolaiv region, 6 Russian drones, three cruise missiles and 23 kamikaze drones were shot down.
- The number of downed aerial targets includes 4 Kalibr cruise missiles, one guided aircraft missile and 23 Shahed-131/136 type UAVs.
What is known about the accident in the Mykolaiv region
The head of Mykolaiv RMA , Vitaliy Kim, reported that on the morning of June 27 in the Mykolaiv district, as a result of the downing of a rocket, its debris fell on the highway.
According to him, the truck driver was injured and his car was damaged.
What is known about the latest Russian strike on Ukraine?
On the night of June 27, Russian troops massively shelled the territory of Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi region.
As Kim previously noted, six Russian drones and three cruise missiles were shot down over the Mykolaiv region.
As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the enemy used a total of 6 missiles of various types and 23 kamikaze drones:
One Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Russian Tambov Region);
four Kalibr cruise missiles (from the northeastern part of the Black Sea);
one guided air missile Kh-59/Kh-69 (from the airspace of the Russian Kursk region);
23 "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones (launch area — Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk).
