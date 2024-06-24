Four killed, over 30 injured after Russian today's strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk region
Ukraine
Four killed, over 30 injured after Russian today's strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Pokrovsk
Читати українською

The Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. They destroyed a private house and damaged another 16.

Points of attention

 

  • Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13, who are in serious condition.
  • The attack was one of the biggest strikes by the Russians against civilians in recent times, and the incident requires further investigation.
  • Earlier, the Russian military also attacked Pokrovsk, killing 7 people and injuring 88 people.
  • The situation in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region remains tense, with many homes and infrastructure damaged by shelling.

The Russians fired missiles at Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region

As the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as of 2:15 p.m., at least four people were killed and 34 wounded.

Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in medium to severe condition.

The police, rescuers, and representatives of local authorities are working on the spot. The wounded receive the necessary medical assistance.

According to Filashkin, this attack was one of the most enormous Russian attacks on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences have yet to be established.

What is known about the previous shelling of Pokrovsk

On August 7, 2023, the Russian military shelled a high-rise building in the city of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region). The enemy first attacked the house with "Iskanders".

Missiles damaged private and nine- and five-story houses, a hotel, restaurants, shops and administrative buildings.

The repeated attack was on the rescuers and police officers working on liquidating the consequences.

In total, as a result of the shelling of Pokrovsk, seven people died (five civilians, a rescuer and a soldier), 88 were injured.

