Four killed, over 30 injured after Russian today's strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk region

The Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. They destroyed a private house and damaged another 16.

As the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as of 2:15 p.m., at least four people were killed and 34 wounded.

Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in medium to severe condition.

The police, rescuers, and representatives of local authorities are working on the spot. The wounded receive the necessary medical assistance.

According to Filashkin, this attack was one of the most enormous Russian attacks on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences have yet to be established.

What is known about the previous shelling of Pokrovsk

On August 7, 2023, the Russian military shelled a high-rise building in the city of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region). The enemy first attacked the house with "Iskanders".

Missiles damaged private and nine- and five-story houses, a hotel, restaurants, shops and administrative buildings.

The repeated attack was on the rescuers and police officers working on liquidating the consequences.