AFU denies Russia's seizing of Novooleksandrivka by Russians in Pokrovsk direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

AFU denies Russia's seizing of Novooleksandrivka by Russians in Pokrovsk direction

110th Separated Mechanised Brigade
AFU
Читати українською

The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchko, refutes the information about the enemy's alleged complete occupation of the settlement of Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovsky direction.

Points of attention

 

  • The settlement is partially occupied by the occupiers, but is not completely controlled by the enemy.
  • Ukrainian fighters, together with adjacent units, are actively resisting the enemy's offensive.
  • The occupation of Novooleksandrivka threatens the security of the T-05-04 road, an important supply route for the Defense Forces in the east.
  • The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is the most tense on the front, the Russians are carrying out a significant number of attacks.

The Russian army did not capture Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovskdirection

The military says that the source of information is the DeepState resource. It was regarding him that the "news" was published by some media.

The specified information about the complete occupation of Novooleksandrivka settlement by the enemy is not true, says the post of 110 OMBr.

They noted that "the occupiers occupy a large part of Novooleksandrivka, but not all of it; the enemy does not control the entire settlement."

Heavy fighting is currently taking place on the streets of Novooleksandrivka, defenders of Ukraine said.

The enemy, who is superior in strength, is furious, but the fighters of the 110th Separated Mechanised Brigade (SMB), together with the adjacent units, are restraining his wild onslaught by force, — the post of the brigade says.

According to her information, the part of the settlement into which the enemy broke through is under the fire control of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian fighters are taking the necessary measures to drive the occupiers out of the village. The situation is under the control of the Armed Forces units, assured the 110th SMB.

What is the situation in the Pokrovsk direction?

On June 18, the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain disseminated British intelligence's conclusion that Russian invaders could probably take control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region.

It was noted there that the occupation of Novooleksandrivka will allow the enemy to approach the T-05-04 road, which is one of the main supply routes for the Defence Forces in the east.

The situation in Pokrovsk's direction is the most tense in the front. The Russians carry out the largest number of attacks there, some days reaching almost 50.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU repulsed 28 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine firmly stopped the offensive of the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted losses on the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region and captured the Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?