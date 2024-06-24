AFU denies Russia's seizing of Novooleksandrivka by Russians in Pokrovsk direction

The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchko, refutes the information about the enemy's alleged complete occupation of the settlement of Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovsky direction.
Points of attention
- The settlement is partially occupied by the occupiers, but is not completely controlled by the enemy.
- Ukrainian fighters, together with adjacent units, are actively resisting the enemy's offensive.
- The occupation of Novooleksandrivka threatens the security of the T-05-04 road, an important supply route for the Defense Forces in the east.
- The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is the most tense on the front, the Russians are carrying out a significant number of attacks.
The Russian army did not capture Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovskdirection
The military says that the source of information is the DeepState resource. It was regarding him that the "news" was published by some media.
They noted that "the occupiers occupy a large part of Novooleksandrivka, but not all of it; the enemy does not control the entire settlement."
Heavy fighting is currently taking place on the streets of Novooleksandrivka, defenders of Ukraine said.
According to her information, the part of the settlement into which the enemy broke through is under the fire control of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian fighters are taking the necessary measures to drive the occupiers out of the village. The situation is under the control of the Armed Forces units, assured the 110th SMB.
What is the situation in the Pokrovsk direction?
On June 18, the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain disseminated British intelligence's conclusion that Russian invaders could probably take control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region.
It was noted there that the occupation of Novooleksandrivka will allow the enemy to approach the T-05-04 road, which is one of the main supply routes for the Defence Forces in the east.
The situation in Pokrovsk's direction is the most tense in the front. The Russians carry out the largest number of attacks there, some days reaching almost 50.
