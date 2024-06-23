According to the information of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military resolutely repelled the offensive attempts of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk districts.

What is known about the situation at the front

In the report of the General Staff, it is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 81 times.

In particular, in the Kupyansk region of the Kharkiv region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has already made 8 attempts to advance. Currently, there are 5 more battles going on near Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Berestovo and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the enemy tried to attack 6 times near Makiivka and in Serebryansky Forest. Currently, repelling three more attacks by the Russian invaders is underway.

In the Pokrovska region, 12 battles are ongoing near Oleksandropol, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Vozdvizhenka and Sokol. In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 36 attack attempts in this direction.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

It is noted that in the area of Krynok on the left bank of the Dnieper, the Russian occupiers conducted one unsuccessful attack.

The Russians also hit there with unguided air missiles. In addition, the enemy bombarded with anti-aircraft missiles - dropping two aerial bombs each in the Olhivka, Ivanivka, and Burgunka districts.