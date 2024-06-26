AFU posts footage of Bradley's vehicle actions on battlefield — video

Ukrainian fighters use the American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in battles against the occupiers. Soldiers showed footage of combat use of armoured vehicles.

AFU hit the Russian infantry using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

The footage shows the work of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade service members. Fighters showed how the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle works against enemy infantry.

As reported by the Armed Forces, on the way back the car was hit by an FPV drone. But the Ukrainian crew did not notice this and continued moving.

Bradley is an American-made infantry fighting vehicle. The Ukrainian army received these machines at the beginning of 2023. They are actively used at the front.

The Armed Forces received these US-made armoured vehicles, armed with a 25 mm M242 Bushmaster cannon, a twin M240C machine gun and a TOW anti-tank missile system.

Ukrainian Navy and SSU successfully destroyed the Shahed warehouse in Russia

The Naval Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), managed to destroy the Shahed warehouse and related infrastructure in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

According to the soldiers, the warehouse was liquidated by the forces and means of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the SBU.

New satellite images confirm the destruction on the night of June 21 of the Shahed-136/Geran-2 storage and preparation facilities, training buildings, control and communication points of these UAVs located in the Krasnodar Territory, the report says. Share

Moreover, it is noted that in addition to the means of destruction, the professional instructors who were engaged in the training of personnel for the maintenance of the "Shahed-136/Gheran-2" launchers, as well as those cadets who were trained to strike on the territory of Ukraine with the help of Iranian drones, were also successfully eliminated systems