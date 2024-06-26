AFU posts footage of Bradley's vehicle actions on battlefield — video

Ukrainian fighters use the American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in battles against the occupiers. Soldiers showed footage of combat use of armoured vehicles.
- The Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is actively used as part of the Armed Forces in battles against the occupiers.
- Ukrainian servicemen received Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in early 2023 and successfully used them at the front.
- The Naval Forces of Ukraine continue to successfully destroy the enemy on land, at sea and in the air.
AFU hit the Russian infantry using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles
The footage shows the work of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade service members. Fighters showed how the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle works against enemy infantry.
As reported by the Armed Forces, on the way back the car was hit by an FPV drone. But the Ukrainian crew did not notice this and continued moving.
Bradley is an American-made infantry fighting vehicle. The Ukrainian army received these machines at the beginning of 2023. They are actively used at the front.
The Armed Forces received these US-made armoured vehicles, armed with a 25 mm M242 Bushmaster cannon, a twin M240C machine gun and a TOW anti-tank missile system.
Ukrainian Navy and SSU successfully destroyed the Shahed warehouse in Russia
The Naval Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), managed to destroy the Shahed warehouse and related infrastructure in the Krasnodar region of Russia.
According to the soldiers, the warehouse was liquidated by the forces and means of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the SBU.
Moreover, it is noted that in addition to the means of destruction, the professional instructors who were engaged in the training of personnel for the maintenance of the "Shahed-136/Gheran-2" launchers, as well as those cadets who were trained to strike on the territory of Ukraine with the help of Iranian drones, were also successfully eliminated systems
The Naval Forces together with their counterparts from the Defense Forces, continue to destroy the enemy on land, in the sea and in the air! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasise the Navy’s statement, publishing confirmation of their words.
