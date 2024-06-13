DIU shares footage of International Legion's combat mission near Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
DIU shares footage of International Legion's combat mission near Chasiv Yar

The International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is defending positions near Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

  • The DIU International Legion takes part in the defense of positions near Chasiv Yar.
  • Legionnaires use a large-caliber Browning M2 machine gun to destroy the enemy.
  • British intelligence recorded the actions of Russian occupiers and Ukrainian resistance in the area.
  • Russian troops captured the village of Ivanivske southeast of Chasiv Yar.
  • Chasiv Yar is strategically important for Russia due to its location and logistical potential.

How the International Legion perform its combat mission near Chasiv Yar

On June 12, the DIU released a video of legionnaires destroying the enemy with a large-calibre Browning.

Legionnaires of the International Legion of the DIU near Chasiv Yar destroy the enemy with a large-caliber Browning M2 machine gun — listen to its confident sound!

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

British intelligence notes that, most likely, the Russian occupiers also captured Ivanivske to the southeast of Chasovoy Yar.

Currently, fighting is already taking place on the territory of the city, but the Ukrainian military is fiercely resisting the units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

British intelligence analysts emphasise that the Russian invaders are probably still on the eastern side of the canal, which runs through the city and prevents their further advance.

The Russian occupiers used infantry groups for the offensive and noted numerous losses.

In addition, there are reports of artillery strikes on the city using thermobaric ammunition.

Chasiv Yar is likely to be of value to Russia due to its strategic position on the plateau, as well as its historical use as a logistics hub for the Armed Forces, the British Ministry of Defence explains.

A map of the DeepState analytical project updated on June 11 showed that Russian troops had captured the village of Ivanivske.

AFU artillery

