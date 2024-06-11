AFU speaker debunks fake information about defence breakthrough by Russian army in Chasiv Yar

According to the OSTG “Khortytsia” speaker Nazar Voloshyn, the Russian Federation's occupation army did not get through the critical defence line of the Ukrainian military in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar

It is noted that a video of the movement of the Russian occupiers through the destroyed buildings in Chasovoy Yar was published on the network.

Voloshyn emphasized that the video was shot in the Kanal micro district, east of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, where the Ukrainian military's key defence line is located.

The occupiers did not cross the main line of defense, but are actively advancing east of it in this district, emphasised OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker. Share

According to Russian propaganda information resources and military bloggers, units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation allegedly advanced 500 meters in the neighbourhood.

Statements about alleged fighting in the Novyy district were also circulated.

Voloshyn noted that the Russian occupiers are trying to storm these areas and conducting attacks in the direction of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka - southwest of Chasoiv Yar.

He added that the Russian army used infantry units, tanks, and armoured vehicles during the assaults.

The Russian army stepped up its efforts, but had no success. The enemy is actively conducting artillery fire, airstrikes and using drones on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, said OSTG 'Khortytsia' speaker. Share

What does the General Staff say about the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 47 times.

Seven enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk region. Fighting continues in the areas of Stepova Novoselevka, Pishchane, and Berestove.

In the direction of Lyman, the Russian occupiers also tried seven times to carry out attacks near Torsky, Terny, Grekivka and Nevske. Currently, another battle is underway in the Serebryansk Forestry area.

In the Siversk district, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position and knock out the Ukrainian military from positions near Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, and Verkhnyokamyanske.

One enemy attack was repelled in these areas, and two more were repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked 15 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novopokrovsk, Karlivka, and Yasnobrodivka in the Pokrovsk region.Six6 enemy attacks have already been repelled. There are still nine fights.

In the Kurakhove region, nine attempts of the occupation army of the Russian Federation were repulsed near Paraskoviivka, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Kostyantynivka. Another battle is currently underway.

The situation has not changed in the rest of the directions.