On the night of June 10, Ukrainian troops hit Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea.

AFU destroyed the air defence division in occupied Crimea

As the General Staff notes, the Ukrainian missile strikes were successful, and the air defence of the Russians in Crimea suffered significant losses.

One hit hit the S-400 air defence missile division in the Dzhankoi area, and two hits hit the S-300 air defence divisions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.

The Russians did not intercept any of the Ukrainian missiles, the General Staff claims. The radars of the S-300/S-400 systems in the areas of the strikes stopped working, and ammunition was detonated at all three positions.

On June 10, powerful explosions were heard in several districts of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Explosions were reported in Yevpatoria, Saky and Dzhankoi districts.

