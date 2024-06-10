AFU hits three Russian S-300, S-400 missile divisions in occupied Crimea

On the night of June 10, Ukrainian troops hit Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops struck Russian S-400 and S-300 air defence divisions in occupied Crimea, causing heavy losses to Russian air defences.
- After the strikes in the areas of the S-400 and S-300 installations in Crimea, ammunition was detonated, and the radars stopped working.
- The General Staff clarified that during the day, Ukrainian troops destroyed about 7,879 tanks, 15,144 armoured vehicles and 13,644 artillery systems in the Russian army.
- Along with high equipment losses, the Russian army also lost aircraft, helicopters, ships, air defence systems, and vehicle equipment during the specified time period.
AFU destroyed the air defence division in occupied Crimea
As the General Staff notes, the Ukrainian missile strikes were successful, and the air defence of the Russians in Crimea suffered significant losses.
One hit hit the S-400 air defence missile division in the Dzhankoi area, and two hits hit the S-300 air defence divisions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.
The Russians did not intercept any of the Ukrainian missiles, the General Staff claims. The radars of the S-300/S-400 systems in the areas of the strikes stopped working, and ammunition was detonated at all three positions.
On June 10, powerful explosions were heard in several districts of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Explosions were reported in Yevpatoria, Saky and Dzhankoi districts.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
As reported by the General Staff, the Armed Forces eliminated 1,190 occupiers during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7,879 (+10) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,144 (+13) units;
artillery systems — 13,644 (+51) units;
MLRS — 1098 (+1) units;
air defence systems — 837 (+1) units;
aircraft — 358 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,010 (+28) units;
cruise missiles — 2,278 (+1) units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,618 (+56) units;
special equipment — 2,267 (+14) units.
