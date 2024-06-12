According to intelligence information from the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, the occupying army of the Russian Federation most likely achieved a limited breakthrough in the eastern suburbs of Chasovoy Yar in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar

British intelligence notes that, most likely, the Russian occupiers also captured Ivanovsk to the southeast of Chasiv Yar.

Currently, fighting is already taking place on the territory of the city, but the Ukrainian military is fiercely resisting the units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

British intelligence analysts emphasise that the Russian invaders are probably still on the eastern side of the canal that runs through the city and prevents their further advance.

The Russian occupiers used infantry groups for the offensive and noted numerous losses.

In addition, there are reports of artillery strikes on the city using thermobaric ammunition.

Chasiv Yar is likely to be of value to Russia due to its strategic position on the plateau, as well as its historical use as a logistics hub for the Armed Forces, the British Ministry of Defense explains. Share

An updated map of the DeepState analytical project on June 11 showed that Russian troops had captured the village of Ivanivske.

What they say in the General Staff

According to the General Staff's information, the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region remains the most tense area of hostilities.

The Russian Federation's occupation army is trying to advance there in three areas at once.

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with the war criminals of the Russian army 98 times.

The Russian occupiers do not stop attempting attacks in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

In the area of Kupiansk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation made an unsuccessful attack attempt near Petropavlivka.

A tense situation near Myasozharivka, where the battle is currently ongoing.

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 86 Russian invaders in these directions.

In the direction of Liman, hostilities are taking place near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Serebryansk forestry.

On June 11, the Russian occupiers lost 141 soldiers in this direction.

Fighting continues in the Siversk region near Spirne and Rozdolivka, where the Ukrainian military has already repelled two enemy attacks out of 11.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, during the day, the enemy lost 64 occupiers, of which 25 died.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Russian occupiers are trying to advance near Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Novopokrovske.

The Ukrainian military has already repelled three enemy attacks out of 10 in these areas.

On the last day, the enemy lost 235 people in the Pokrovsk direction.

Fighting continues in the districts of Krasnohorivka and Georgiivka.

Two attacks by the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the area of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region were repulsed.