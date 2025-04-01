Putin began to threaten Trump amid the US conflict with Iran
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has decided to intervene in the conflict between the United States and Iran. Moreover, the Kremlin has even resorted to threats, commenting on the latest statements of American leader Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • A close aide to Putin expresses worries about the situation's complexity after Trump's threatening remarks, underlining the risks for the entire region if US actions escalate in response to Iran.
  • Trump's recent public threats to bomb Iran and impose tariffs in the absence of a new nuclear deal signal the intensification of tensions in the region, prompting reactions from Russian leadership.

The statement on this matter was made by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with Russian propagandists.

The latter tried to intimidate Donald Trump's team, emphasizing that potential US strikes on Iran would have "catastrophic" consequences.

Threats are indeed being made, ultimatums are also being made. We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for the US to impose its will on the Iranian side.

Sergey Ryabkov

Sergey Ryabkov

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

A close aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has also begun publicly complaining about Trump's recent comments.

According to him, they only "complicated the situation."

The consequences of this, especially if strikes are carried out on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region, — Sergey Ryabkov fears for the United States.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump recently publicly threatened that the US would bomb Iran and impose secondary tariffs if Tehran did not sign a new nuclear deal.

