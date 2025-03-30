Zelenskyy and Trump's quarrel changed the rules of the game in Europe

The high-profile conflict in the White House has led European leaders to finally realize that they must rely only on themselves. Peter Buras, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, points out that Brussels now has policies on its agenda that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

Europe realized that it was left without US protection

According to the expert, radical changes have taken place in Germany, where future Chancellor Friedrich Merz won a vote in parliament to abolish Germany's "debt brake" — a mechanism to limit government borrowing.

This changes the rules of the game in Europe, because Germany was backward — especially among large countries — when it came to defense, — emphasized Petro Buras. Share

It is Germany's awakening that indicates that Europe has faced a turning point in its history.

It's no secret that French leader Emmanuel Macron is currently actively considering the possibility of extending the protection of his nuclear arsenal to European allies.

The head of the republic has long called for European "strategic autonomy" from the United States, and the quarrel between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump pushed Macron to make serious decisions.