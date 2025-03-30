Zelenskyy and Trump's quarrel changed the rules of the game in Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy and Trump's quarrel changed the rules of the game in Europe

Europe realized that it was left without US protection
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The high-profile conflict in the White House has led European leaders to finally realize that they must rely only on themselves. Peter Buras, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, points out that Brussels now has policies on its agenda that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

Points of attention

  • Germany's awakening and willingness to enhance defense capabilities indicate a turning point in European history, emphasizing the need for self-reliance and independent decision-making.
  • Even traditionally neutral countries like Ireland are reevaluating their positions, with considerations such as deploying troops without UN approval in response to evolving global scenarios.

Europe realized that it was left without US protection

According to the expert, radical changes have taken place in Germany, where future Chancellor Friedrich Merz won a vote in parliament to abolish Germany's "debt brake" — a mechanism to limit government borrowing.

This changes the rules of the game in Europe, because Germany was backward — especially among large countries — when it came to defense, — emphasized Petro Buras.

It is Germany's awakening that indicates that Europe has faced a turning point in its history.

It's no secret that French leader Emmanuel Macron is currently actively considering the possibility of extending the protection of his nuclear arsenal to European allies.

The head of the republic has long called for European "strategic autonomy" from the United States, and the quarrel between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump pushed Macron to make serious decisions.

Even countries known for their neutrality are reconsidering their positions. For example, the Irish government has introduced a bill that would allow it to deploy troops without UN approval, bypassing a possible Russian (or American) veto.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Can NATO defeat Russia without US help — expert analysis
NATO is now much stronger than Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former Pentagon consultant names Putin's next target
Putin is preparing to invade NATO
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What's wrong with the US-Russia talks on Ukraine — Sikorsky's explanation
Sikorsky assessed the negotiations between Washington and Moscow

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?