According to the Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, in Ukraine they perceive the negotiations between the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the end of the war as a certain "push" in the situation. However, there is a certain nuance that most people do not pay attention to.
Points of attention
- Sikorski emphasizes the importance of establishing confidential channels of communication and investigating intentions before finalizing deals.
- The talks between the White House and Kremlin present a unique dynamic influenced by Trump's unconventional approach to diplomacy.
Sikorsky assessed the negotiations between Washington and Moscow
The head of Polish diplomacy draws attention to the fact that such negotiations "contradict the canons of diplomacy."
According to the Polish diplomat, one cannot ignore the fact that the head of the White House has his own personal style.
Sikorsky also noted that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky trusts Donald Trump's decisions and plans.
