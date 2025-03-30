According to the Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, in Ukraine they perceive the negotiations between the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the end of the war as a certain "push" in the situation. However, there is a certain nuance that most people do not pay attention to.

Sikorsky assessed the negotiations between Washington and Moscow

The head of Polish diplomacy draws attention to the fact that such negotiations "contradict the canons of diplomacy."

According to the traditional canon, first you open some confidential channel of communication, investigate the intentions of the other party, then build some trust, and only then do the leaders bless the deal, which is almost ready. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the Polish diplomat, one cannot ignore the fact that the head of the White House has his own personal style.

Sikorsky also noted that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky trusts Donald Trump's decisions and plans.