What's wrong with the US-Russia talks on Ukraine — Sikorsky's explanation
Category
Politics
Publication date

What's wrong with the US-Russia talks on Ukraine — Sikorsky's explanation

Sikorsky assessed the negotiations between Washington and Moscow
Читати українською
Source:  TVN24

According to the Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, in Ukraine they perceive the negotiations between the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the end of the war as a certain "push" in the situation. However, there is a certain nuance that most people do not pay attention to.

Points of attention

  • Sikorski emphasizes the importance of establishing confidential channels of communication and investigating intentions before finalizing deals.
  • The talks between the White House and Kremlin present a unique dynamic influenced by Trump's unconventional approach to diplomacy.

Sikorsky assessed the negotiations between Washington and Moscow

The head of Polish diplomacy draws attention to the fact that such negotiations "contradict the canons of diplomacy."

According to the traditional canon, first you open some confidential channel of communication, investigate the intentions of the other party, then build some trust, and only then do the leaders bless the deal, which is almost ready.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the Polish diplomat, one cannot ignore the fact that the head of the White House has his own personal style.

Sikorsky also noted that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky trusts Donald Trump's decisions and plans.

"Ukrainians say that this gives hope for the acceleration of certain processes, which they hope will lead to a lasting peace. Therefore, they express a vote of confidence in Donald Trump," the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. The Kremlin revealed its real plans
The Kremlin is in no hurry to cease fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Biden administration was furious and panicked over the sinking of the cruiser Moskva
Biden was afraid of Putin's reaction
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former Pentagon consultant names Putin's next target
Putin is preparing to invade NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?