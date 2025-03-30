On April 14, 2022, the Ukrainian military unexpectedly sank the missile cruiser "Moskva", the flagship of the Russian fleet. Only now it became known that this event actually shocked and frightened the team of former US President Joe Biden.

Biden was afraid of Putin's reaction

As journalists learned, in mid-April 2022, American and Ukrainian naval officers were conducting routine reconnaissance.

That's when they noticed something unexpected on their radar screens.

Then the Americans said, "Oh, this is "Moscow," and the Ukrainians immediately replied, "Oh my God. Thank you very much. Goodbye."

In fact, Ukraine destroyed the Russian flagship without consulting its American allies.

Americans were angry that the Ukrainians had not warned them about this; surprised that Ukraine had missiles capable of reaching the ship; and panicked because the Biden administration had no intention of allowing the Ukrainians to attack such a powerful symbol of Russian power. Share

Sinking of the cruiser "Moscow"

It is worth noting that in the early years of the war, relations between Ukraine and the United States were also complicated by tense relations between the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, and his American counterpart, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.