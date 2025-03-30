On April 14, 2022, the Ukrainian military unexpectedly sank the missile cruiser "Moskva", the flagship of the Russian fleet. Only now it became known that this event actually shocked and frightened the team of former US President Joe Biden.
Points of attention
- The Biden administration's concerns over the sinking of the cruiser Moskva reflect the delicate balance of power dynamics and political implications in the ongoing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the US.
- The involvement of key military figures like Valery Zaluzhny and General Mark A. Milley in the history of US-Ukraine relations adds layers to the intricate web of international diplomacy and military strategies.
Biden was afraid of Putin's reaction
As journalists learned, in mid-April 2022, American and Ukrainian naval officers were conducting routine reconnaissance.
That's when they noticed something unexpected on their radar screens.
Then the Americans said, "Oh, this is "Moscow," and the Ukrainians immediately replied, "Oh my God. Thank you very much. Goodbye."
In fact, Ukraine destroyed the Russian flagship without consulting its American allies.
It is worth noting that in the early years of the war, relations between Ukraine and the United States were also complicated by tense relations between the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, and his American counterpart, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
