Watch: A car from the Kremlin's fleet exploded in central Moscow

On the evening of March 28, an Aurus Senat car exploded in central Moscow for unknown reasons. According to the latest information, it belongs to the fleet of the Russian Presidential Administration.

What is known about the explosion in central Moscow?

In the video circulating on social networks, you can see a burning Aurus Senat car.

The incident occurred near the Federal Security Service building on Lubyanka.

What is important to understand is that the Aurus Senat costs 330,000 euros. According to the publication Bild, the car belongs to the Kremlin's financial department.

It is unclear whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin uses this particular limousine, but few people travel in such expensive cars.

It is also unclear who exactly used it during the explosion. There is no information about the casualties.

It is worth noting that Aurus is the official name of a specially designed family of cars for trips by the President of the Russian Federation and top leaders of states. During development, the project was called "Cortege". It is an analogue of the ZIL-41045 and Rolls-Royce.

Aurus Senat is produced by FSUE "NAMI" in Moscow and Sollers-Elabuga in the city of Elabuga, Republic of Tatarstan.