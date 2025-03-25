British intelligence named one of Ukraine's most successful strikes on Russia in 2025
British intelligence named one of Ukraine's most successful strikes on Russia in 2025

British intelligence continues to assess Ukraine's successes on the front and beyond
According to British intelligence, the powerful strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Russian strategic aviation airbase "Engels-2" in the Saratov region can be considered the most successful in 2025. What is important to understand is that it took place recently - on March 20.

Points of attention

  • This successful strike demonstrates Ukraine's capability to target and disrupt key Russian assets, posing a threat to Russian operations.
  • The event highlights ongoing assessments by British intelligence of Ukraine's military successes, indicating a dynamic and evolving conflict landscape.

As previously mentioned, on the night of March 20, Ukrainian soldiers carried out an attack from an unmanned aerial vehicle on an ammunition depot located at the Russian strategic aviation airbase "Engels-2".

According to the latest data, a large amount of aviation ammunition was stored in the territory that came under a powerful strike, which the Russian army actively used against Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defense has forecast that significant enemy losses will likely prevent the organization and conduct of strike operations from the airfield in the short term.

Russian aircraft were most likely dispersed to surrounding airfields, which has become standard practice in response to Ukrainian deep-strike operations, British intelligence officials say.

The Defense Department concluded that this strike was Ukraine's most successful attack on a Russian ammunition depot in 2025.

