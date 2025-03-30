Sikorsky named the best security guarantee for Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, reflecting on the defense of Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, stated that the best guarantee of security for the country is the Ukrainian army.

Sikorsky voiced his position

The Polish diplomat reacted to the meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the determined", which took place on March 27 in Paris.

What is important to understand is that the coalition is considering the possible deployment of "deterrence forces" in Ukraine in the future.

According to Sikorsky, his country will be in this coalition, but not physically in Ukraine itself.

There are various echoes of these negotiations, both at the level of staff representatives in Great Britain and at the political level in Paris. These concepts are still at the stage of agreement... The biggest, best guarantee of Ukraine's security is a brave and well-equipped Ukrainian army. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The head of Polish diplomacy once again reminded that the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the largest army in Europe, which has experience in waging this new type of war involving millions of drones.