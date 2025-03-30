Sikorsky named the best security guarantee for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Sikorsky named the best security guarantee for Ukraine

Sikorsky voiced his position
Читати українською
Source:  TVN24

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, reflecting on the defense of Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, stated that the best guarantee of security for the country is the Ukrainian army.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's well-equipped and experienced army, known for its use of drones, plays a crucial role in ensuring the country's security.
  • French leader Macron is contemplating deploying European forces in Ukraine, potentially along the Dnieper line, away from the front line.

Sikorsky voiced his position

The Polish diplomat reacted to the meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the determined", which took place on March 27 in Paris.

What is important to understand is that the coalition is considering the possible deployment of "deterrence forces" in Ukraine in the future.

According to Sikorsky, his country will be in this coalition, but not physically in Ukraine itself.

There are various echoes of these negotiations, both at the level of staff representatives in Great Britain and at the political level in Paris. These concepts are still at the stage of agreement... The biggest, best guarantee of Ukraine's security is a brave and well-equipped Ukrainian army.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The head of Polish diplomacy once again reminded that the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the largest army in Europe, which has experience in waging this new type of war involving millions of drones.

What is important to understand is that French leader Emmanuel Macron is considering deploying a European contingent in Ukraine away from the front line, one option being deployment along the Dnieper line.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British intelligence named one of Ukraine's most successful strikes on Russia in 2025
UK Ministry of Defence
British intelligence continues to assess Ukraine's successes on the front and beyond
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army has sharply increased the number of assaults and attacks on the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 30, 2025
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war against Ukraine could destroy Russia's economy
Putin is afraid to stop the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?