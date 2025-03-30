Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, reflecting on the defense of Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, stated that the best guarantee of security for the country is the Ukrainian army.
- Ukraine's well-equipped and experienced army, known for its use of drones, plays a crucial role in ensuring the country's security.
- French leader Macron is contemplating deploying European forces in Ukraine, potentially along the Dnieper line, away from the front line.
Sikorsky voiced his position
The Polish diplomat reacted to the meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the determined", which took place on March 27 in Paris.
What is important to understand is that the coalition is considering the possible deployment of "deterrence forces" in Ukraine in the future.
According to Sikorsky, his country will be in this coalition, but not physically in Ukraine itself.
The head of Polish diplomacy once again reminded that the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the largest army in Europe, which has experience in waging this new type of war involving millions of drones.
What is important to understand is that French leader Emmanuel Macron is considering deploying a European contingent in Ukraine away from the front line, one option being deployment along the Dnieper line.
