The Russian army has sharply increased the number of assaults and attacks on the front

The situation at the front continues to escalate. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicates that 223 combat clashes have been recorded over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders are inflicting serious losses on the Russian invaders in manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the latest attacks by the Russian army, including missile strikes, air attacks, and the use of kamikaze drones.
- Defense Forces in Ukraine have successfully targeted areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as command posts of the Russian invaders, in response to the ongoing hostilities.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 30, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/30/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 914,000 (+1,510) people,
tanks — 10492 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 21,816 (+20) units,
artillery systems — 25,507 (+56) units,
MLRS — 1347 (+2) units,
air defense systems — 1122 (+0) units,
aircraft — 370 (+0) units,
helicopters — 335 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31345 (+111),
cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,528 (+130) units,
special equipment — 3787 (+0)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army launched one missile and 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, engaged one missile and dropped 153 anti-aircraft missiles.
In addition, the enemy carried out over six thousand attacks, 184 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,745 kamikaze drones for attacks.
