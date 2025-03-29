Ceasefire. The Kremlin revealed its real plans
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ceasefire. The Kremlin revealed its real plans

The Kremlin is in no hurry to cease fire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially confirmed that it is not going to negotiate a ceasefire on the front in 2025. Thus, official Moscow has made it clear that it is determined to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Positivity towards negotiations with the US indicated by Putin's aide, citing willingness to work with President Donald Trump's team.
  • Expect ongoing negotiations with the US as Russia maintains its stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin is in no hurry to cease fire

A statement on this issue was made by Russia's representative at the peace talks on Ukraine, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin.

He voiced the assumption that a ceasefire agreement would not be reached in 2025.

According to Putin's aide, positive developments towards ending the war are possible, but not in the near future.

"Maybe not this year or at the end of this year," Karasin said, predicting progress on the ceasefire.

In addition, the Russian politician added that the meetings in Saudi Arabia were "calm" and "constructive", but, he said, without any concrete, significant results.

According to Karasin, it is "in principle possible to work with the team of US President Donald Trump" because its representatives "listen, perceive, and oppose some of their positions."

Against this background, he predicted that negotiations with the US would continue.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Nord Stream revival. Germany demands Merz intervene
German authorities are outraged by joint plans between the US and Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is actively preparing for a new large-scale offensive on the front
What did Putin plan?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — civilians injured
What is known about Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?