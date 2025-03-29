Ceasefire. The Kremlin revealed its real plans

The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially confirmed that it is not going to negotiate a ceasefire on the front in 2025. Thus, official Moscow has made it clear that it is determined to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Kremlin is in no hurry to cease fire

A statement on this issue was made by Russia's representative at the peace talks on Ukraine, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin.

He voiced the assumption that a ceasefire agreement would not be reached in 2025.

According to Putin's aide, positive developments towards ending the war are possible, but not in the near future.

"Maybe not this year or at the end of this year," Karasin said, predicting progress on the ceasefire. Share

In addition, the Russian politician added that the meetings in Saudi Arabia were "calm" and "constructive", but, he said, without any concrete, significant results.

According to Karasin, it is "in principle possible to work with the team of US President Donald Trump" because its representatives "listen, perceive, and oppose some of their positions."

Against this background, he predicted that negotiations with the US would continue.