In Germany, the Green Party is calling on the future Chancellor of Germany and leader of the conservative CDU, Friedrich Merz, to respond promptly to the US-Russia talks on the revival of Russian gas pipelines.

Recently, the scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov officially confirmed that the Kremlin and the White House are holding negotiations on Nord Stream.

The leader of the Green Party, Franziska Brantner, reacted to this statement.

If Lavrov is now saying that the US and Russia are negotiating the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, the future Chancellor must make it clear that this is not in the interests of either Germany or Europe, the German politician emphasized.

Against this background, she mentioned the defense and infrastructure package adopted last week.

According to Brantner, she and her party colleagues did not vote for billions spent on German defense capabilities so that the future federal government could “fill the Russian military coffers with gas money again.”