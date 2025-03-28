In Germany, the Green Party is calling on the future Chancellor of Germany and leader of the conservative CDU, Friedrich Merz, to respond promptly to the US-Russia talks on the revival of Russian gas pipelines.
Points of attention
- The involvement of Putin's German friend Matthias Warnig in lobbying for Nord Stream 2 restart raises concerns about the project's motives and implications.
- The situation underscores the importance of analyzing the geopolitical consequences of energy projects like Nord Stream and their impact on European security and economic interests.
German authorities are outraged by joint plans between the US and Russia
Recently, the scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov officially confirmed that the Kremlin and the White House are holding negotiations on Nord Stream.
The leader of the Green Party, Franziska Brantner, reacted to this statement.
Against this background, she mentioned the defense and infrastructure package adopted last week.
According to Brantner, she and her party colleagues did not vote for billions spent on German defense capabilities so that the future federal government could “fill the Russian military coffers with gas money again.”
By the way, it recently became known that Putin's German friend Matthias Warnig, since his days working in the Stasi secret police, has been lobbying in the US for the restart of Nord Stream 2.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-