Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded to consider the possibility of "external management" of Ukraine. European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper responded to this demand. She emphasized that official Brussels considers the illegitimate head of the Kremlin as a war criminal who is wanted and perceives his statements as propaganda.
Points of attention
- The European Commission's unwavering stance against Putin's provocations highlights the EU's dedication to ensuring a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and standing up against aggression.
- EU spokespersons, Anitta Hipper and Paula Pinho, stressed the importance of upholding democratic processes in Ukraine and denounced any attempts to undermine its sovereignty.
The European Union rejected Putin's demands
Hipper once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia is an aggressor country and Putin is a war criminal, so his words and proposals cannot be trusted.
This was precisely her reaction to the Russian dictator's idea of "external control" of Ukraine.
Hipper publicly promised that official Brussels would always "look closely at the facts."
Another European Commission spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy "was elected legitimately, democratically, and until the Ukrainian people ask for elections, no one else should propose them."
