The European Union rejected Putin's demands
Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded to consider the possibility of "external management" of Ukraine. European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper responded to this demand. She emphasized that official Brussels considers the illegitimate head of the Kremlin as a war criminal who is wanted and perceives his statements as propaganda.

  • The European Commission's unwavering stance against Putin's provocations highlights the EU's dedication to ensuring a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and standing up against aggression.
  • EU spokespersons, Anitta Hipper and Paula Pinho, stressed the importance of upholding democratic processes in Ukraine and denounced any attempts to undermine its sovereignty.

Hipper once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia is an aggressor country and Putin is a war criminal, so his words and proposals cannot be trusted.

"Putin is a criminal and is wanted for war crimes. We are not going to pay attention to or comment on anything he passes off as propaganda," the speaker emphasized.

This was precisely her reaction to the Russian dictator's idea of "external control" of Ukraine.

Hipper publicly promised that official Brussels would always "look closely at the facts."

"We have an aggressor, and we have a Ukraine that is showing nothing but goodwill for peace. This is where we are in terms of our support for Ukraine and our focus on ensuring that we have a long, just and lasting peace," the European Commission spokeswoman said.

Another European Commission spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy "was elected legitimately, democratically, and until the Ukrainian people ask for elections, no one else should propose them."

