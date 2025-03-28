Maloney voiced her own proposal for protecting Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Maloney voiced her own proposal for protecting Ukraine

What does Meloni offer?
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

Italian leader Giorgia Maloni does not support French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of sending European troops into Ukraine after the war ends, saying it could provoke Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a new wave of aggression.

Points of attention

  • Meloni's proposal raises questions about the risks involved in escalating tensions with Russia and underlines the importance of being prepared for any potential threats.
  • Emmanuel Macron's plan for sending Franco-British forces to Ukraine contrasts with Meloni's approach, highlighting differing strategies within European leadership.

What does Meloni offer?

The Italian leader began to convince European allies that the introduction of "guarantee forces" into Ukraine could be viewed as a provocation by the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

You have to be careful here. This can be seen more as a threat.

George Maloney

George Maloney

Prime Minister of Italy

Against this background, the politician officially announced that she proposes to extend NATO's Article 5 to Ukraine without the country's actual accession to the Alliance.

She believes this would be "simpler and more effective" than other proposals.

Journalists also asked Meloni if she considered Russia a long-term threat. To this, the Italian leader replied that "it could be."

However, in any case, I believe that we must find a way to be prepared to protect ourselves from any threat that may arise.

As previously mentioned, on March 27, Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that a Franco-British mission would be sent to Ukraine to work on strengthening the Ukrainian army.

According to him, work on the potential dispatch of the so-called "guarantee forces" to Ukraine is ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not Russia. US intelligence has identified the main military threat to the United States
Russia has lost its status as the main military threat in the eyes of the United States
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation in southern Ukraine is escalating again — what is Russia planning?
What is known about the situation in southern Ukraine?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Subsoil Agreement. The government has dotted all the "i"s.
The Cabinet wants to reach a consensus with the US

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?