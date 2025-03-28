Italian leader Giorgia Maloni does not support French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of sending European troops into Ukraine after the war ends, saying it could provoke Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a new wave of aggression.
Points of attention
- Meloni's proposal raises questions about the risks involved in escalating tensions with Russia and underlines the importance of being prepared for any potential threats.
- Emmanuel Macron's plan for sending Franco-British forces to Ukraine contrasts with Meloni's approach, highlighting differing strategies within European leadership.
What does Meloni offer?
The Italian leader began to convince European allies that the introduction of "guarantee forces" into Ukraine could be viewed as a provocation by the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
Against this background, the politician officially announced that she proposes to extend NATO's Article 5 to Ukraine without the country's actual accession to the Alliance.
She believes this would be "simpler and more effective" than other proposals.
Journalists also asked Meloni if she considered Russia a long-term threat. To this, the Italian leader replied that "it could be."
As previously mentioned, on March 27, Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that a Franco-British mission would be sent to Ukraine to work on strengthening the Ukrainian army.
According to him, work on the potential dispatch of the so-called "guarantee forces" to Ukraine is ongoing.
