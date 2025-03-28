Italian leader Giorgia Maloni does not support French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of sending European troops into Ukraine after the war ends, saying it could provoke Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a new wave of aggression.

What does Meloni offer?

The Italian leader began to convince European allies that the introduction of "guarantee forces" into Ukraine could be viewed as a provocation by the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

You have to be careful here. This can be seen more as a threat. George Maloney Prime Minister of Italy

Against this background, the politician officially announced that she proposes to extend NATO's Article 5 to Ukraine without the country's actual accession to the Alliance.

She believes this would be "simpler and more effective" than other proposals.

Journalists also asked Meloni if she considered Russia a long-term threat. To this, the Italian leader replied that "it could be."

However, in any case, I believe that we must find a way to be prepared to protect ourselves from any threat that may arise. Share

As previously mentioned, on March 27, Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that a Franco-British mission would be sent to Ukraine to work on strengthening the Ukrainian army.