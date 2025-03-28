The situation in southern Ukraine is escalating again — what is Russia planning?

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshyn, described in detail what is currently happening in southern Ukraine, and also revealed the plans of the Russian invaders on this section of the front.

What is known about the situation in southern Ukraine?

Vladyslav Voloshyn officially confirmed that the Russian invaders are currently doing everything possible to advance deep into the Zaporizhia region and even reach its administrative borders.

According to him, the Russian army has deployed a certain number of forces and assets there: it is currently conducting assault operations with small groups of infantry.

And the tactic of using these small groups brings certain results to Russia in other directions. That is why they are trying to apply this tactic of creeping offensive, assaults by small groups of infantry in Zaporizhia as well — in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

In addition, it is indicated that over the past month the number of such assaults in Zaporizhia has increased significantly.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Russia does not abandon plans to seize certain bridgeheads, in particular in the island zone, on the right bank of the Kherson region.

On this section of the front, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance and search operations — doing everything possible to cross the Dnieper River, the Dnieper straits, and gain a foothold on the right bank or on one of the islands.