The situation in southern Ukraine is escalating again — what is Russia planning?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The situation in southern Ukraine is escalating again — what is Russia planning?

What is known about the situation in southern Ukraine?
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshyn, described in detail what is currently happening in southern Ukraine, and also revealed the plans of the Russian invaders on this section of the front.

Points of attention

  • Recent reports confirm a significant increase in assaults in Zaporizhia, signaling ongoing military aggression from the Russian army.
  • Russia's plans to seize bridgeheads, particularly in the island zone and the right bank of the Kherson region, highlight the strategic moves being made in southern Ukraine.

What is known about the situation in southern Ukraine?

Vladyslav Voloshyn officially confirmed that the Russian invaders are currently doing everything possible to advance deep into the Zaporizhia region and even reach its administrative borders.

According to him, the Russian army has deployed a certain number of forces and assets there: it is currently conducting assault operations with small groups of infantry.

And the tactic of using these small groups brings certain results to Russia in other directions. That is why they are trying to apply this tactic of creeping offensive, assaults by small groups of infantry in Zaporizhia as well — in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

In addition, it is indicated that over the past month the number of such assaults in Zaporizhia has increased significantly.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Russia does not abandon plans to seize certain bridgeheads, in particular in the island zone, on the right bank of the Kherson region.

On this section of the front, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance and search operations — doing everything possible to cross the Dnieper River, the Dnieper straits, and gain a foothold on the right bank or on one of the islands.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British intelligence named one of Ukraine's most successful strikes on Russia in 2025
UK Ministry of Defence
British intelligence continues to assess Ukraine's successes on the front and beyond
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply again — infographic
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 28, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 140 Russian drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 28 — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?