Air defense forces neutralized 140 Russian drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of March 28, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 163 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine, along with anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units, played a crucial role in the destruction of enemy targets.
  • The successful defense operation showcases the resilience and determination of Ukrainian soldiers in the face of Russian aggression.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 28 — first details

The Russian occupiers launched a new air attack at 6:00 PM on March 27.

The drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, 89 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the south, north, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 51 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions came under attack from the Russian invaders.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize Ukrainian soldiers.

