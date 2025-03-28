Air defense forces neutralized 140 Russian drones

During the night of March 28, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 163 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 28 — first details

The Russian occupiers launched a new air attack at 6:00 PM on March 27.

The drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, 89 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the south, north, and center of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 51 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions came under attack from the Russian invaders.