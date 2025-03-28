Putin cynically demands elections in Ukraine on his terms
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin cynically demands elections in Ukraine on his terms

Putin continues to make cynical demands against the backdrop of war
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is proposing that the world community discuss the introduction of interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and a number of countries in order to hold elections there.

Points of attention

  • By falsely offering peace negotiations and legitimate documents through an interim government, Putin reveals his ulterior motives of exerting influence in the region.
  • Putin's insincere gestures towards international partnerships, including with BRICS members and North Korea, are part of his strategic maneuvering to advance his own interests at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Putin continues to make cynical demands against the backdrop of war

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin shamelessly lies that he wants democratic elections to be held in Ukraine.

In principle, of course, it would be possible, under the auspices of the UN, the USA, with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends, to discuss the possibility of establishing interim administration in Ukraine in order to hold democratic elections.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

In addition, he lied that with such a new government it would be possible to begin peace negotiations and sign "legitimate documents that would be recognized worldwide and would be reliable."

Against this background, Putin cynically added that BRICS members and the DPRK are also supposedly determined to work on the issue of the "Ukrainian settlement."

As for Europe, here the Russian dictator traditionally complained that he was being fooled.

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin did not forget to mention "Azov", lying that he was "acquiring de facto power" in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Impressive arsenal." Putin found Trump's weak spot
Putin has learned to manipulate Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin propagandist Prokofieva was hit by a landmine and died
Another Kremlin propagandist successfully eliminated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is preparing for a spring offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions — Zelenskyy
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?