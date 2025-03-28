Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is proposing that the world community discuss the introduction of interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and a number of countries in order to hold elections there.
Points of attention
- By falsely offering peace negotiations and legitimate documents through an interim government, Putin reveals his ulterior motives of exerting influence in the region.
- Putin's insincere gestures towards international partnerships, including with BRICS members and North Korea, are part of his strategic maneuvering to advance his own interests at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty.
Putin continues to make cynical demands against the backdrop of war
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin shamelessly lies that he wants democratic elections to be held in Ukraine.
In addition, he lied that with such a new government it would be possible to begin peace negotiations and sign "legitimate documents that would be recognized worldwide and would be reliable."
Against this background, Putin cynically added that BRICS members and the DPRK are also supposedly determined to work on the issue of the "Ukrainian settlement."
As for Europe, here the Russian dictator traditionally complained that he was being fooled.
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin did not forget to mention "Azov", lying that he was "acquiring de facto power" in Ukraine.
