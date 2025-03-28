Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is proposing that the world community discuss the introduction of interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and a number of countries in order to hold elections there.

Putin continues to make cynical demands against the backdrop of war

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin shamelessly lies that he wants democratic elections to be held in Ukraine.

In principle, of course, it would be possible, under the auspices of the UN, the USA, with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends, to discuss the possibility of establishing interim administration in Ukraine in order to hold democratic elections. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

In addition, he lied that with such a new government it would be possible to begin peace negotiations and sign "legitimate documents that would be recognized worldwide and would be reliable."

Against this background, Putin cynically added that BRICS members and the DPRK are also supposedly determined to work on the issue of the "Ukrainian settlement."

As for Europe, here the Russian dictator traditionally complained that he was being fooled.