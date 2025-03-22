"Impressive arsenal." Putin found Trump's weak spot
Putin has learned to manipulate Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has realized that flattery is a weak point of American leader Donald Trump and is actively using it to manipulate the US president. This was warned by former Swedish Prime Minister and current co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations Carl Bildt.

Points of attention

  • Despite Putin's controversial actions and the war against Ukraine, a Trump spokesperson surprisingly defends Putin, calling the situation 'complicated.'
  • The dynamics between Putin and Trump shed light on the power of flattery in international relations and highlight the importance of understanding vulnerabilities in diplomatic interactions.

Carl Bildt decided to comment on a new interview with Tucker Carlson, the US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

"Vladimir Putin knows that flattery works, especially on someone like Donald Trump. And he uses an impressive arsenal," the former Swedish prime minister emphasized.

In addition, the co-chair of the European Council attached a fragment of an interview to the post, in which Witkoff says that Putin ordered a portrait of Trump from a leading Russian artist and asked him to give it to the US president.

Moreover, Trump's representative unexpectedly stated that he does not consider Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose orders have killed and injured millions of people, to be a bad person.

"I don't think Putin is a bad person. It's a complicated situation, this war and all the components that led to it," Steve Witkoff cynically stated.

