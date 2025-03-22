"Impressive arsenal." Putin found Trump's weak spot

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has realized that flattery is a weak point of American leader Donald Trump and is actively using it to manipulate the US president. This was warned by former Swedish Prime Minister and current co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations Carl Bildt.

Putin has learned to manipulate Trump

Carl Bildt decided to comment on a new interview with Tucker Carlson, the US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

"Vladimir Putin knows that flattery works, especially on someone like Donald Trump. And he uses an impressive arsenal," the former Swedish prime minister emphasized. Share

In addition, the co-chair of the European Council attached a fragment of an interview to the post, in which Witkoff says that Putin ordered a portrait of Trump from a leading Russian artist and asked him to give it to the US president.

Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 knows that flattery works - particularly on a person like Donald Trump 🇺🇸. And he deploys an impressive arsenal. pic.twitter.com/UyvOMQ6PJX — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) March 22, 2025

Moreover, Trump's representative unexpectedly stated that he does not consider Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose orders have killed and injured millions of people, to be a bad person.