Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ostensibly to achieve a ceasefire on the front. This cynical demand was responded to by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.
Points of attention
- Sikorsky suggested that Russia should also refrain from military assistance from Iran and North Korea if concerned about Western aid to Ukraine.
- Despite pressure from Putin, European leaders and Trump remain firm in their support for Ukraine.
Sikorsky put Putin in his place again
The Polish Foreign Minister stressed that the aggressor country Russia should refuse military assistance from North Korea and Iran if dictator Putin is "worried" about Western aid to Ukraine during a possible truce.
What is important to understand is that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French leader Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed on March 19 that they would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
Other European leaders also made identical statements, rejecting the Russian dictator's demand.
By the way, US President Donald Trump claims that during his phone conversation with Putin, they did not discuss the topic of aid to Ukraine.
