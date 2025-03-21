Sikorsky harshly responded to Putin after new demand regarding Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ostensibly to achieve a ceasefire on the front. This cynical demand was responded to by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Points of attention

  • Sikorsky suggested that Russia should also refrain from military assistance from Iran and North Korea if concerned about Western aid to Ukraine.
  • Despite pressure from Putin, European leaders and Trump remain firm in their support for Ukraine.

The Polish Foreign Minister stressed that the aggressor country Russia should refuse military assistance from North Korea and Iran if dictator Putin is "worried" about Western aid to Ukraine during a possible truce.

If Russia is concerned about foreign military supplies during the proposed ceasefire with Ukraine, it could take the initiative by refusing to supply Iranian drones and North Korean artillery ammunition.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French leader Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed on March 19 that they would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

"We both agree: Ukraine can rely on us, Ukraine can rely on Europe, and we will not let them down," Scholz said at the time.

Other European leaders also made identical statements, rejecting the Russian dictator's demand.

By the way, US President Donald Trump claims that during his phone conversation with Putin, they did not discuss the topic of aid to Ukraine.

