Recently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ostensibly to achieve a ceasefire on the front. This cynical demand was responded to by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Sikorsky put Putin in his place again

The Polish Foreign Minister stressed that the aggressor country Russia should refuse military assistance from North Korea and Iran if dictator Putin is "worried" about Western aid to Ukraine during a possible truce.

If Russia is concerned about foreign military supplies during the proposed ceasefire with Ukraine, it could take the initiative by refusing to supply Iranian drones and North Korean artillery ammunition. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

What is important to understand is that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French leader Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed on March 19 that they would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

"We both agree: Ukraine can rely on us, Ukraine can rely on Europe, and we will not let them down," Scholz said at the time. Share

Other European leaders also made identical statements, rejecting the Russian dictator's demand.