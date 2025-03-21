Fundraising for the 93rd "Kholodny Yar" Separate Rifle Brigade has begun — how to support

For the past 11 years, the “Kholodny Yar” have been deterring Russian aggression and actively destroying enemy forces directly on the battlefield. Currently, the Third Mechanized Battalion of the 93rd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade “Kholodny Yar” needs your support to complete the assembly of the drone complex as soon as possible.

Support the collection for a drone complex for soldiers from the 93rd “Kholodny Yar” Separate Rifle Brigade

The main goal of the collection is 6.2 million hryvnias.

The drone complex consists of a bomber, 5 reconnaissance aircraft, and 30 fiber-optic drones.

You can deposit funds to the bank using the link .

What is known about the HeavyShot drone bomber?

This is a large quadcopter capable of carrying 10 to 40 kg of explosive “surprises” for Russian invaders up to 20 km away. HeavyShot is not afraid of enemy electronic warfare, and no Russian soldier can hide from a camera with a 30x zoom.

What are the 5 Autel 4N reconnaissance drones for?

They will be the ones who will observe and detect Russian UAV pilots without a break for rest.

What is important to understand is that in just one night, the Cold War soldiers manage to find 5-7 enemy units.

In addition, Autel 4N makes it possible to expose the positions of the occupiers, to whom they are trying to deliver provisions and power banks using drones.

30 drones on fiber optic are also very important

They play a special role on the battlefield. The targets of such “birds” are objects beyond the horizon.

They also help stop mechanized assaults by the Russian army when a tank protected by super electronic warfare equipment is at the head of the column.

Such a drone is enough to knock out the boss of this assault, and then a flock of regular "FPVs" will fly in to destroy the rest.