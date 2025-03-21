On the night of March 21, a powerful explosion rocked the Russian oil pumping station "Kavkazskaya" in the Krasnodar Territory. It was the result of a fire that engulfed the enemy facility on March 19 as a result of an attack by Ukrainian strike drones.
Points of attention
- The incident has resulted in injuries to firefighters and damage to equipment, highlighting the risks associated with such emergencies.
- Residents in the affected area have been advised to take precautions as the fire continues to burn, affecting a large area of the depot.
“Bavovna” is gaining momentum in Russia
The fact of the explosion was officially confirmed by the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
Local authorities claim that in the Kavkazsky district, while extinguishing a fire at an oil depot, an explosion of petroleum products and the release of burning oil occurred due to the depressurization of a burning tank.
According to the latest data, 3 pieces of equipment were damaged, and two firefighters were injured.
In addition, it is indicated that the fire has spread to another tank — thus, two tanks are currently burning.
According to local authorities, 456 people and 181 pieces of equipment are currently involved in the elimination of the consequences.
Residents of the Kavkazsky district, where the fire is burning, were urged not to go outside or open their windows.
