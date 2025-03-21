An explosion occurred at an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia amid a large-scale fire

On the night of March 21, a powerful explosion rocked the Russian oil pumping station "Kavkazskaya" in the Krasnodar Territory. It was the result of a fire that engulfed the enemy facility on March 19 as a result of an attack by Ukrainian strike drones.

“Bavovna” is gaining momentum in Russia

The fact of the explosion was officially confirmed by the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

Local authorities claim that in the Kavkazsky district, while extinguishing a fire at an oil depot, an explosion of petroleum products and the release of burning oil occurred due to the depressurization of a burning tank.

According to the latest data, 3 pieces of equipment were damaged, and two firefighters were injured.

In addition, it is indicated that the fire has spread to another tank — thus, two tanks are currently burning.

The fire also engulfed the shut-off valves, petroleum products in the embankment around the tanks, and the part of the burning petroleum products that were thrown out of the tanks by the explosion. The total area of the fire has increased to 10,000 sq. m., the official statement says. Share

According to local authorities, 456 people and 181 pieces of equipment are currently involved in the elimination of the consequences.